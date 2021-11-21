Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Newest Promo Features Closer Look At Lizard

Earlier this week, the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped and confirmed Spidey (Tom Holland) will be facing off with lots of former franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. The trailer also featured the return of Sandman and Lizard, who were played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3 and Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man, respectively. While Church and Ifans haven’t been confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s no denying their characters will be popping up to battle Holland’s Peter Parker. A new TV promo was released by Sony earlier today, and it featured some new footage, including a closer look at Lizard.

The footage features a close-up of Lizard followed by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exclaiming, “Is that a dinosaur?!” You can check out the promo below:

When it comes to the return of the iconic Spider-Man villains, the news officially broke earlier this year when Molina spilled the beans while chatting with Variety.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” said Molina. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” He joked, “It was wonderful … It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet, and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

As for Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Holland recently spoke about meeting the iconic actor.

“It was actually a funny story of when I met Willem for the first time,” Holland shared. “Obviously at that time all of the villains in the film it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on and naturally you know these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life that they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like. Meet Jon (Watts, director), meet myself, hang out on set, and have a good time. I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out mate.’ And he took his hood off and I almost got really scared. ‘Oh sh*t, the Goblin is here.’ He was lovely, he was really wonderful. A real joy to work with.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.