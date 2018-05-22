Marvelous Spider-Man Prom Proposal Goes Viral

Marve’s Spider-Man: Homecoming may have made a worldwide star out of current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, but the presence of Sam Raimi’s classic Spider-Man movie from the 2000s is still being felt generations later, judging from a recent prom proposal that has now gone viral:

going to prom with the most MARVELous boy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5xXYtvvDCr — jenna mcintosh (@Jenna_mcintosh9) May 17, 2018



This high school romance moment was created in homage of the now-classic first kiss between Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane, in the 2002 Spider-Man movie. The guy should get extra points for this: dude is legitimately putting his safety at risk, dangling from a second-story garage window on some pretty standard-looking rope. The thread from user “Jenna Mcintosh” reveals that the guy had to dangle for all of five minutes from the time he texted her to come outside until when she arrived, proving that he may indeed have some Spider-Man skills. It’s enough to forgive for that horrible Marvel pun, which drags down an otherwise perfect prom proposal.

While it’s good to see some Spider-Man throwback love, right now, it is all about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who has catapulted to the top of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in just two supporting appearances and one solo film. In fact, Holland’s arc as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War was so impactful that’s it’s now become a viral meme all on its own:

He wouldn’t have felt so good if you said no pic.twitter.com/IgzqZxfb9A — Lalo (@JoeNotJose) May 19, 2018



Holland’s Spider-Man franchise is still making major headlines at the moment, with the recent announcement that Jake Gyllenhaal will be joining the Homecoming sequel (title TBD), playing Marvel Comics villain Mysterio. As a long time fan wish for the movie franchise, seeing what kind of storyline the next Spider-Man movie comes up with for Peter Parker and Mysterio is going to be mighty intriguing, indeed. Who knows, given the time period of sequel, it may even contain its own prom proposal scene!

