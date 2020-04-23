Spider-Man: Scorpion Actor Says "Stay Tuned" When Asked About Future MCU Appearance

✖

Michael Mando, Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, told a fan to “stay tuned” when it came to future appearance in the MCU. He hosted a Reddit AMA centered around his work on Better Call Saul. It should be expected that once you appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, questions will be coming your way for a while about future projects. To his credit, Mando couldn’t confirm or deny anything, but he did confirm his love for Spider-Man and that world they’ve built in his solo movies. Fans have been speculating that the third Spidey film featuring Tom Holland might incorporate all of his villains in some way. The entire world knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man now and that could cause some problems for the young crime fighter.

Mando wrote, “Thank you so much sir! I love Spiderman and I love that whole team :) Who knows, I keep hearing things but I can't confirm or deny anything... yet. Stay tuned xoxox”

This comes just days after the murmurs about Sony’s previous plans for a Sinister Six movie elevated again. Dane DeHaan, another person now left floating after all the Spider-Man related shakeups of recent years talked about the prospect of a team-up movie recently as well. He played Harry Osborn in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and he sounded pretty sure that they were gearing up for Sinister Six when talking with Collider.

"I think it's pretty obvious they were all setting up for like a Sinister Six kind of situation and there was certainly talk of doing all that before the Disney, Marvel, stuff happened,” he began. ”But I can't tell you I know specifically what it was gonna be. I just know that there would have been a Sinister Six element to it. And, you know, at least the Goblin, if not Harry Osborn would have been involved."

Now, things are going to be a bit different on numerous fronts now. With the coronavirus pandemic still going on, a bunch of release dates have been changed for the foreseeable future. Spider-Man didn’t get moved around too much. But any plans to have that big team-up of all the iconic villains would take some planning. If there’s any time that there would be ample time to get things in line, it would be now with the entire entertainment industry sitting on hold. But, as of right now, there’s not a whole lot to report as it relates to the plot of the third installment. Holland is on record repeatedly telling fans that they are not ready for what’s coming next time. Will it be the Sinister Six? The answer awaits.

Would you love to see them go for the big villain group in Spider-Man 3? Let us know in the comments!

