‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Shares Birthday Video With Unfortunate Ending

Being one of Hollywood’s top rising stars isn’t stopping actor Tom Holland from causing all sorts of tomfoolery on his Instagram.

Taking to the image sharing platform to help celebrate his birthday, Holland shared a video where he was a human paddle ball board. Needless to say, his video almost echoed the on-screen disappearance of his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Spider-Man after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Holland’s video included a game that made him strap a contraption to his head that consisted of a red ball attached to a string. The object is to punch the ball away from you as many times as possible without getting hit. Unfortunately for Holland, the ball ends up smacking himself in the face.

Birthday fun! A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 1, 2018 at 8:22am PDT

Actress and singer Zendaya also took to Twitter to wish her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star a happy birthday. In the video she shared, Holland can be seen having a fun lightsaber battle with fellow Homecoming actor Jacob Batalon.

Barring any major setbacks, Holland, Batalon, and Zendaya are all tabbed to appear in Marvel Studios’ follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming, a production that’s supposed to start filming shortly.

“We start filming early July,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

The biggest news surrounding the sequel featuring the web-slinging fan-favorite has to be the apparent inclusion of Mysterio, who will reportedly be played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

At one point reported that Matt Damon had been in talks for the part of the villain in the next Spider-Man movie, but he doesn’t seem to be taking the role. An initial report from The Sun also suggests that Ryan Gosling was up for the Mysterio role before it was offered to Gyllenhaal.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.