Tom Holland’s Perfect Response to Spider-Man Staying in the MCU

Spider-Man is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Disney and Sony have officially struck a deal for one more movie with the wallcrawler in the Homecoming trilogy. Following their divorce, fans of the character and Tom Holland‘s portrayal were losing their minds over the split following a massive cliffhanger in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, now that the two parties have reached a deal, everyone is taking to social media to share their reactions — including Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

Holland went on Instagram following the news of Spider-Man sticking in to the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward with a scene from The Wolf of Wall Street. In it, Leonardo DiCaprio belts out, “I’m not f—ing leaving!” which is the perfect dialogue for Holland as Peter Parker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the reaction from Holland’s Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram 😏 A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Sep 27, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

This marks the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set for release in 2021, as Spider-Man 3 joins Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. There will also be a set of Disney+ shows set in the MCU coming in 2021, made up of Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and What If…?.

Phase 4 of the MCU also includes a 2020 slate of titles: Black Widow, Eternals, and the Disney+ series Falcon and Winter Soldier. Whether or not 2022’s Black Panther sequel is a part of Phase 4 or Phase 5 is unknown.

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on July 16, 2021.