Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Is Sick of Lying to Everyone

“Secrets, secrets, are no fun.” Isn’t that what we were taught growing up? It’s easy to see this life lesson play out in real time when it comes to franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe that hinge on the keeping of secrets. Spider-Man: No Way Home might have more surprises than any previous MCU movie, and the actor at the center of the film has been having a tough time lying to everyone throughout the production process.

Holland is known as one of the worst members of the MCU family when it comes to keeping secrets, but he’s been holding up well ahead of No Way Home. He hasn’t shared any important information yet, but keeping those secrets has been weighing heavily on him. While speaking with Yahoo Movies UK, Holland said he was sick of having to keep the truth from friends and fans.

“We’re pretty tired of constantly lying and deceiving people. I feel like conscience is weighing on me now. It’s tough,” Holland said.

“The initial plan was to make the film seem like a civil war between myself and Doctor Strange and they were gonna keep everything a secret,” he continued. “That is impossible.”

During that same interview, Holland opened up about working alongside actors like Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina, who are reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man franchises.

“For me as well, I’d be doing scenes with these actors and fighting them or just working with them and they’d say ‘cut’ and I’d have a moment like when you’re almost outside of your body looking at yourself. This is crazy. It was wild. The fight scene I had with Willem was just mind-blowing. I’m very lucky. I have a certain lens that only I can see. I’m a huge fan of both franchises, but I also get to play Spider-Man in my franchise. So I have a lens and a memory of the first time fighting Willem that is crazy. It is mental.”

The trailers for No Way Home have confirmed the appearance of the various villains from previous Spider-Man movies, but there are still plenty of rumors swirling about the other Spider-Men themselves. There will be speculation about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield showing up in the film until it’s actually released this weekend.

