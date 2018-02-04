‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Needs Help With His Taxes

Even Spider-Man needs help doing his taxes.

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland is experiencing the same stress many of us are this time of year — trying to figure out his taxes — and apparently it’s not going well. Holland posted on his Twitter earlier today that he might need some help figuring them out.

“I can’t believe they don’t teach you taxes at school,” he wrote. “I’m so lost… someone help me haha.”

The plea is humorous but, the tax issue probably isn’t funny. Holland does have additional challenges when it comes to taking care of what he owes the government than one might consider initially. Holland is a British citizen, which means that not only does he owe taxes in the UK, but he owes them in the US as well and while many British citizens don’t have to worry about filing taxes for themselves as it is automatically done for them, Holland’s tax situation is a bit more complex both in his home country as well as in the United States.

The complexity of Holland’s taxes may be a difficult thing for the actor right now, but it’s a positive in terms of his career over all. Spider-Man: Homecoming was a huge success and Holland is currently signed to a six-picture deal with Marvel Studios, meaning his time as Spider-Man isn’t ending any time soon. There’s also an upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming in the works which means that Holland’s income on the American side of the proverbial pond isn’t going to be slowing down anytime soon, either. A recent rumor even suggests that Holland’s Spider-Man might even appear in Sony’s upcoming Venom film.

As for tax help, we don’t recommend crowd sourcing tax advice. Maybe Holland should consider tax preparation software or a friendly neighborhood accountant?

Holland’s Spider-Man will next appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

