Tom Holland Talks Spider-Man’s Role In Sony’s Venom

The past month has been a confusing one for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The franchise is preparing to release its first Spider-Man standalone, but the state of Marvel’s partnership with Sony has left thousands confused about where Venom stands with the MCU. Not long ago, ComicBook confirmed Sony’s impending Spider-Man spinoffs won’t be in the MCU, and Holland is now saying he isn’t sure if he’ll be added to the films.

Speaking with CinemaBlend, Holland confessed his involvement with Sony’s Spider-Man spinoffs is out of his control.

“That is something that is far beyond my control,” Holland explained when asked if he’ll star in Venom or Silver & Black.

“As I know now, I am in the MCU. I am the MCU Spider-Man. I exist in the world of the Avengers. The Venom movie takes place in a different universe, so I have no plans to show up in those movies anytime soon. But you know, things change! We’ll have to wait and see.”

During a recent panel for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland told fans something very similar after praising Venom’s casting. “It’s very exciting. I think Tom Hardy will really play that character with a lot of energy, a lot of life, and it could be a very cool movie,” the actor explained.

“It’s an awesome thing that I know I will be involved in. As of now, I’m just focusing on Spider-Man 1 and just a little bit of Avengers, but yeah, I don’t know anything about that movie.”

As for whether Venom could maybe pop into the MCU one day, Holland has no reason to believe that will happen. The actor told ComicBook’s Brandon Davis the cameo is “never happening.”

“There are so many [other villains],” Holland continued, nodding to Spider-Man’s pool of villains. “I’m so excited to explore new villains. I want to see people we haven’t seen before because Spider-Man, of all characters, probably has the most villains and it only makes sense to explore new ones.”

For now, it looks like fans should not bank on Holland appearing in any of Sony’s spinoffs. Fans have complained for some time about the studio’s projects and their lack of contextual grounding. There are plenty of comic book lovers who don’t see how Venom could exist on-screen without Spider-Man there to taper his rage. However, it doesn’t look like such resistance has dissuaded Sony from moving forward with its impending features.

You can find the official synopsis for Homecoming below, which has a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, with Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. It also includes Jon Favreau, Martin Starr, Kenneth Choi, Michael Mando, Selenis Leyva, Isabella Amara, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., JJ Totah, and Hannibal Buress.

