Tom Holland Wishes Spider-Man Co-Star Zendaya a Happy Birthday

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is wishing co-star Zendaya a happy birthday. Zendaya turns 23 today. Holland shared a photo to Instagram of himself and Zendaya together. He writes, “The birthday girl! 🥳 hope you’re having an amazing day.”

Holland and Zendaya have starred as Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Despite MJ learning Peter’s secret Far From Home, the future of the romantic duo is in question following the Marvel and Sony split over the franchise. While Holland confirmed he’ll be back for future Spider-Man movies, Zendaya’s inclusion remains in question.

Tom Holland spoke to fans about the Spider-Man situation during a panel at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia last week. Holland expressed a mixture of gratitude and optimism regarding his continuing role as Spider-Man after the split between Marvel and Sony. But things will be different going forward.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

These comments echo the ones he made to press at the D23 Expo. “Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Holland also addressed the Spider-Man situation while he was onstage during the Disney Pictures panel to promote his new Pixar movie, Onward. “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland told the packed panel audience.

