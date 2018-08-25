Spider-Man and the Wasp Are the Only Marvel Heroes Who Have Not Killed Someone

Marvel heroes are known for showing restraint in tense situations, but as a new list points out, only Spider-Man and Wasp can say they’ve never killed.

That might surprise you, as there isn’t a huge body count in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies…until Avengers: Infinity War that is, but even then it was Thanos who did it and not a hero. When you consider other factors though, only Wasp and Spider-Man have completely clean kill lists (via Reddit).

As this handy chart illustrates, sometimes it isn’t just outright killing someone directly that puts you on the list. For heroes like Captain America and Iron Man, they end up on the list thanks to helping others deal the direct blow to people like Iron Monger, Ultron, Corvus Glaive, etc. For some, they killed the person directly, like Thor vs Malekith, the Guardians vs. Ronan, or Ant-Man vs. Yellowjacket.

While Spider-Man does make the assist list here, when it comes to Ebony Maw, Iron Man is really the one who did most of the work, with Spidey only contributing the idea. In this case, we’re letting it slide, especially since his suit essentially has a kill mode that he was horrified by and turned off in Homecoming.

As for Wasp, although a few people might have been sent to the hospital after several of her fights, it wasn’t explicitly said they died, so we’re letting that slide too.

Funnily enough, the hero with the most surprising kill count is Pepper Potts, as she’s taken down both Iron Monger and Aldrich Killian. Just goes to show you don’t mess with Pepper, and she should have already received her Rescue armor after those impressive feats, just saying.

Of course, Thanos has the highest kill count, due to Infinity War, but it is kind of hard to beat out eliminating half the universe in one finger snap.

Thanos will return in Avengers 4, which stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.