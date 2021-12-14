Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Has Perfect Response To Mean Tweet

While suited up as Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to read mean tweets about himself on the eve of the movie’s hugely-anticipated premiere. The popular comedy bit saw Holland taking on a fairly tame tweet, but responding in a way that was pitch perfect. That’s easy enough for him, since he’s currently holding down a pair of big franchises as well as having one of the most rabid and committed fan bases on the internet (and dating co-star Zendaya). Dude has plenty of ammo to fire back with.

“Well Tom Holland is an absolute wanker,” Holland read, then shrugged and replied with, “And he’s also Spider-Man.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker will square off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. On December 17th, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.