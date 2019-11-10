Spider-Verse 2 Fan Teaser Imagines All the Different Spider-Man Characters

Nearly one year ago, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out and instantly became a fan favorite. Featuring the likes of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the feature-length animated film dove headfirst into the wackiness, including several Marvel characters like Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nic Cage), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), and good ol’ Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) to name a few. After winning an Oscar, it was fully expected Sony would develop a sequel, something confirmed just last week. Announcing a release date in 2022, Sony unveiled a quick teaser with several different versions of the Spider-Man logo, instantly sending fans into a frenzy as they tried figuring out what the logos meant.

Now, one fan has put together a pretty solid list of what Spider-family characters could be represented in the teaser, cobbling together a teaser of their own showcasing the logos and their respective comic book counterparts.

It moves pretty fast, but some of the hypothetical Spider-Men included are Miles, Spider-Man 2099, Japanese Spider-Man, Superior Spider-Man, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Ham, Spider-Gwen, Silk, Bombastic Bag Man, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Man Noir. When we spoke with Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller earlier this year, they revealed they hoped Spider-Verse was just the tip of the iceberg with this animated universe.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord previously told ComicBook.com. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller echoed. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

The first film was applauded by nearly all critics, launching to a 97 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also performed well enough commercially, grossing $375.5 million worldwide.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix and available on physical home media. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled for release on April 8, 2022.

