Spider-Verse Heroes Spider-Man 2099 and Araña Star in New Marvel Novel

A new Marvel novel pairs up Spider-Verse heroes Araña and Spider-Man 2099 for a futuristic adventure. Writer Alex Segura (Poe Dameron: Free Fall, Edge of Spider-Verse) is penning Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow, which finds Anya Corazon stranded in Spider-Man 2099's future. Segura recently wrote Araña's latest story in Edge of Spider-Verse #1, featuring a new costume for the Spider hero designed by artist Humberto Ramos. The character is experiencing a renaissance as of late, with ComicBook.com even speculating how actress Isabela Merced may be playing Araña in Madame Web.

"Araña holds a special place for me because I have such vivid memories of first reading her adventures. It meant a lot to see a Latinx Spider-character, and to get the chance to write a novel that in some ways reintroduces the character to readers felt really important and special," Alex Segura told io9. "That it comes after I got the chance to further her comic book story is also really special. Anya is driven, talented, and brave—but she's also learning. In many ways, she has a lot in common with Peter Parker during his early days. But she's also her own person and trying to find her way in a complicated world. I think that's very relatable, no matter your age or life experience."

Segura also detailed why Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 is a natural foil for Anya. "In the book, we find both heroes at very different points in their careers—Anya is starting out a bit aimless, and trying to find some guidance in terms of how to be a hero," he said. "On the flipside, Miguel is reeling from a major tragedy and isn't sure he even wants to be Spider-Man anymore. So when they meet, we have two characters that really need each other, but they have to realize that, and they have to evolve to the point where they can help each other. That felt really fascinating to me—to chronicle that struggle for Miguel, to pull him back to being a hero, and at the same time have Anya learn from him and come into her own. Honestly, when we talked about the idea, it felt so natural that I was amazed we were getting the chance to explore it first. Their dynamic was my favorite part of the novel."

The writer is obviously a huge fan of Anya Corazon and is hopeful that she can continue to climb up the ladder of fans' favorite Spider hero. "Oh, definitely. I think she's an amazing and versatile character with a ton of upside. I'd love to see her continue to stay in the spotlight for a long time to come. She feels like she's really ready to break out," Segura said. "And, I have to say—Miguel was a game-changer for me, as a Cuban-American middle school kid obsessed with Spider-Man. I have vivid memories of buying that first, holo-foil issue of Spider-Man 2099 by Peter David and Rick Leonardi and not only being blown away by the comic, but by the idea of Miguel. To see a Latinx Spider-Man was a revelation for me. Identifying with the characters you're reading is so important and vital—it stuck with me since, and that moment played out in my head many times as I wrote Miguel and Anya's adventure."

Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow goes on sale May 2, 2023.