‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Shares Touching Uncle Ben Easter Egg

Spider-Man: Far From Home has kept fans in suspense for some time now, but its long con just came to an end. Not too long ago, the first trailer for the wall-crawling sequel went live, and it made netizens buzz with all kinds of hype… but the trailer isn’t all fun and games.

No, you just got to look a bit closer. If you do, you will see the trailer seems to have snuck in a touching reference to Uncle Ben, and it has got fans feeling a certain sort of (sad) way.

As you can see above, the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home begins easily enough. Peter Parker has become a beloved figure thanks to his Spider-Man persona. The friendly neighborhood hero wants to do good by all, but he ends up needing some TLC before long. To get away, the hero chooses to go on a summer trip to Europe with his class, and the trailer shows Peter packing to head out.

So, if you noticed something odd about the suitcase, you have a keen eye. There are some familiar initials on the bag, and they seemingly confirm the luggage belonged to Uncle Ben before the man died.

The trailer gives a close-up of Peter’s suitcase when he is packing, cluing fans into its importance. If you pause the trailer, you will see the initials BFP. The worn bag is then picked up by Peter for his trip, and fans were quick to put two and two together.

After all, BFP should be some familiar initials to fans. Benjamin Parker may be best-known as Uncle Ben, but he does have a full name. The character may not publicize his middle name often, but the lore surrounding the man makes it clear. As Uncle Ben was originally modeled after Benjamin Franklin, BFP gives way to Benjamin Franklin Parker quite easily. So, it would seem that Peter will be taking a piece of his uncle with him to Europe over the summer.

Want to know more about this big sequel? You can check out the updated synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home here: “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.