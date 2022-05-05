Marvel Offering All-Ages Spidey and His Amazing Friends Title for Free Comic Book Day
The Disney Junior animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends is getting its very own all-ages comic book just in time for Free Comic Book Day. Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy star in Spidey and His Amazing Friends, a new animated series that airs on Disney Junior, Disney+, YouTube and Marvel HQ and was recently renewed for a second season. A promotional comic based on the show is now available in comic shops, just days before FCBD kicks off on Saturday, May 7th. The free comic is a collection of stories from the My First Comic Reader series.
Peter (Spider-Man), Miles (Spin), and Gwen (Ghost-Spider) take part in thrilling adventures against some of Spider-Man's greatest enemies, including Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Rhino, while providing kids aged 5-7 with an entry point into reading comics and the world of the web-slinger. Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic also comes with extra pages of interactive activities to engage young Spidey readers.
A preview of two pages from the Free Comic Book Day issue shows the three heroes relaxing in a bedroom when Peter gets a Spidey-Alert from Trace-E. They quickly head to their web-quarters where they change into their superhero outfits. It appears Doc Ock, Rhino, and Green Goblin are up to no good, which means the Spidey Team is on the case.
The description of Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic is below:
It's Spidey time! The new SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC, a promotional comic that kids are sure to love, will be available in comic shops on May 4! Arriving in stores just days before Free Comic Book Day, it's a perfect comic for retailers to hand out to younger readers and families looking to celebrate the spirit of comic books together.
Based on the hit Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends animated series now airing on Disney Junior, Disney+, YouTube and Marvel HQ, the SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC is a collection of stories from the My First Comic Reader series. These thrilling adventures starring Spidey, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider as well as Spider-Man's greatest villains including Green Goblin and Doc Ock provide kids with a great entry point into comics reading and an exciting introduction to the world of Spider-Man! The not-to-be-missed comic also includes pages and pages of fun interactive activities that are sure to engage even the youngest of Spidey readers!