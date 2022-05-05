Marvel Offering All-Ages Spidey and His Amazing Friends Title for Free Comic Book Day

The Disney Junior animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends is getting its very own all-ages comic book just in time for Free Comic Book Day. Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy star in Spidey and His Amazing Friends, a new animated series that airs on Disney Junior, Disney+, YouTube and Marvel HQ and was recently renewed for a second season. A promotional comic based on the show is now available in comic shops, just days before FCBD kicks off on Saturday, May 7th. The free comic is a collection of stories from the My First Comic Reader series.

Peter (Spider-Man), Miles (Spin), and Gwen (Ghost-Spider) take part in thrilling adventures against some of Spider-Man's greatest enemies, including Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Rhino, while providing kids aged 5-7 with an entry point into reading comics and the world of the web-slinger. Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic also comes with extra pages of interactive activities to engage young Spidey readers.

A preview of two pages from the Free Comic Book Day issue shows the three heroes relaxing in a bedroom when Peter gets a Spidey-Alert from Trace-E. They quickly head to their web-quarters where they change into their superhero outfits. It appears Doc Ock, Rhino, and Green Goblin are up to no good, which means the Spidey Team is on the case.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The description of Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic is below: