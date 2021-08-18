Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Animated Series Renewed for Season 2

✖

Marvel's first preschool-focused series is coming back for a second season. Disney announced on Wednesday as part of Disney Branded Television's Summer TCA presentation that Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends has been greenlit into production for a second season following an impressive debut on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and DisneyNOW earlier this month. Additionally, the first seven episodes of the series' first season will be available on Disney+ beginning on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Disney, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends currently ranks as the number one series on Disney Junior, the Disney Junior block on Disney Channel with kids aged 2-5, and on DisneyNOW. The series' content has also garnered nearly 84 million views and over 2.3 million watch time hours across Disney Junior and Marvel HQ YouTube channels.

"After just a week and a half into the launch of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, we are already seeing how well the series is resonating with preschoolers and their families," Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming and general manager, Disney Junior said. "With this season two order, we're excited to continue our collaboration with Marvel and bring even more stories of friendship and cooperation, and of course, exciting adventures with Team Spidey, to our young audience."

"The premiere of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends has been a seminal moment in our journey to bring Marvel's stories to preschool audiences," Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment said. "Spider-Man has always been a character to break new ground for Marvel in every medium, so we're thrilled Peter, Gwen, and Miles are resonating with so many fans. We can't wait to continue bringing that joy and experience to young kids and their families with a second season."

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales as they team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. Geared towards preschoolers and their families, the Spidey Team models the importance of helping others and highlights themes of friendship, cooperation, and problem-solving. The season one voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy, and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales.

For season one, Harrison Wilcox (Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest) is executive producer, Steve Grover (Hello Ninja) is supervising producer, Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's Muppet Babies) is supervising director, Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's T.O.T.S.) is consulting director and Bart Jennett Gigantosaurus) is story editor. Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is the series' composer and also performs the theme song. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Cartoons.

The first season of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends is airing now with new episodes rolling out Fridays at 9 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior. The first seven episodes will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 22nd.