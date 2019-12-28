Remembering Stan Lee on His Birthday

97 years ago today, Stan Lee was born. At just 17 years old, Lee landed his first gig at Marvel predecessor Timely Comics and eventually rose the ranks before being named publisher of the outfit in 1972. Through his decades at Marvel, Lee was responsible for helping create most of the iconic characters you know and love today — The Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Dr. Doom, the Inhumans, Black Panther, Galactus, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange, to name a few. Needless to say, fans have taken to Twitter to help celebrate that life and legacy of the late Marvel legend on what would have been his 97th birthday.
Today Stan Lee would have been 97. What a legend… we owe you a lot. I was honored to paint these 3 images of his iconic cameos in some of our films. @MeinerdingArt did the other Stans you see in this opening montage tribute. Thank you Stan Lee! #StanLee #excelsior #nuffsaid pic.twitter.com/IPWn8Mfdpl— Andy Park (@andyparkart) December 28, 2019
STAN LEE created:— MARVEL™ (@lovemymarvel) December 28, 2019
• The Avengers
• The X-Men
• Fantastic 4
• Spider-Man
• Black Panther
• Doctor Strange
• And so many more
Happy birthday legend ♥ pic.twitter.com/BpmgBXqceh
“You’re the writer,” he said.— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019
“One of them, yes.”
“I just wanted to tell you how much I loved the movie. You got Stephen right.”
Boom. All the validation I ever needed for STRANGE boiled down in two sentences. It didn’t matter what critics or my friends thought. Stan loved it. pic.twitter.com/smfC6ye9F3
without stan lee, none of this would’ve happened pic.twitter.com/cSGZQXZjSu— MARVEL™ (@lovemymarvel) December 28, 2019
Stan Lee’s birthday is today, which is a good reason to post this piece I made when he passed away. A tribute to the man and all of his co-creations. pic.twitter.com/zkJ6MRh7yt— Truck Torrence ✨ 100% Soft (@100soft) December 28, 2019
#SaturdayMotivation | #SaturdayThoughts— Larry Kim (@larrykim) December 28, 2019
👍Never say “I quit” from one of the most successful creative geniuses – Stan Lee pic.twitter.com/ArrK1Ca5B5
thank u stan lee for the legend that is tony stank pic.twitter.com/shTvAgA8jS— irondad + kids ♡ (@icstarkids) December 27, 2019
Today I am thinking of Stan Lee on his birthday. A funny and sweet man that always asked me if I was looking for any work- to just give him a call. He said this to me a few dozen times over the years. Never had to but appreciated the offer each and every time.— Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) December 28, 2019