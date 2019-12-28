Marvel

Remembering Stan Lee on His Birthday

97 years ago today, Stan Lee was born. At just 17 years old, Lee landed his first gig at Marvel […]

97 years ago today, Stan Lee was born. At just 17 years old, Lee landed his first gig at Marvel predecessor Timely Comics and eventually rose the ranks before being named publisher of the outfit in 1972. Through his decades at Marvel, Lee was responsible for helping create most of the iconic characters you know and love today — The Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Dr. Doom, the Inhumans, Black Panther, Galactus, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange, to name a few. Needless to say, fans have taken to Twitter to help celebrate that life and legacy of the late Marvel legend on what would have been his 97th birthday.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most touching tributes shared on the Twittersphere. Who’s your favorite Lee-created character? Think it over then head to the comments to let us know your thoughts.

