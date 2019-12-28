Remembering Stan Lee on His Birthday

97 years ago today, Stan Lee was born. At just 17 years old, Lee landed his first gig at Marvel predecessor Timely Comics and eventually rose the ranks before being named publisher of the outfit in 1972. Through his decades at Marvel, Lee was responsible for helping create most of the iconic characters you know and love today — The Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Dr. Doom, the Inhumans, Black Panther, Galactus, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange, to name a few. Needless to say, fans have taken to Twitter to help celebrate that life and legacy of the late Marvel legend on what would have been his 97th birthday.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most touching tributes shared on the Twittersphere. Who’s your favorite Lee-created character? Think it over then head to the comments to let us know your thoughts.

Legend

Today Stan Lee would have been 97. What a legend… we owe you a lot. I was honored to paint these 3 images of his iconic cameos in some of our films. @MeinerdingArt did the other Stans you see in this opening montage tribute. Thank you Stan Lee! #StanLee #excelsior #nuffsaid pic.twitter.com/IPWn8Mfdpl — Andy Park (@andyparkart) December 28, 2019

The Best to Do It

STAN LEE created:



• The Avengers

• The X-Men

• Fantastic 4

• Spider-Man

• Black Panther

• Doctor Strange

• And so many more



Happy birthday legend ♥ pic.twitter.com/BpmgBXqceh — MARVEL™ (@lovemymarvel) December 28, 2019

“You Got Stephen Right.”

“You’re the writer,” he said.



“One of them, yes.”



“I just wanted to tell you how much I loved the movie. You got Stephen right.”



Boom. All the validation I ever needed for STRANGE boiled down in two sentences. It didn’t matter what critics or my friends thought. Stan loved it. pic.twitter.com/smfC6ye9F3 — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019

Supercut

without stan lee, none of this would’ve happened pic.twitter.com/cSGZQXZjSu — MARVEL™ (@lovemymarvel) December 28, 2019

The Only Emoji We Need

Stan Lee’s birthday is today, which is a good reason to post this piece I made when he passed away. A tribute to the man and all of his co-creations. pic.twitter.com/zkJ6MRh7yt — Truck Torrence ✨ 100% Soft (@100soft) December 28, 2019

“Don’t Let Some Idiot Talk You Out Of It!”

#SaturdayMotivation | #SaturdayThoughts



👍Never say “I quit” from one of the most successful creative geniuses – Stan Lee pic.twitter.com/ArrK1Ca5B5 — Larry Kim (@larrykim) December 28, 2019

Tony Stank

thank u stan lee for the legend that is tony stank pic.twitter.com/shTvAgA8jS — irondad + kids ♡ (@icstarkids) December 27, 2019

Always Looking Out