Stan Lee Remembered in Incredible South LA Street Art

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee has impacted generations of people, and his death is resulting in some breathtaking outpourings of love.

Reddit user Larry__OG recently shared a photo of a mural dedicated to Lee, which recently popped up in South Los Angeles. The mural, which you can check out below, features a portrait of Lee, alongside Spider-Man and Doctor Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some fans later determined a pretty precise location for the mural, which finds it at 48th Street and St. Andrews in Los Angeles. So, if you’re in the area and would like to appreciate this memorial to Lee, then you’re in luck.

Born Stanley Martin Lieber, Lee began working in comics in 1939, back when Marvel Comics was still Timely Comics but rose to prominence in the 1960s. He collaborated with Jack Kirby to create the Fantastic Four and birth the Marvel Universe as we know it, and with Steve Ditko to create Spider-Man and redefine what a superhero could be. From there, he helped create some of the most popular comic book, TV, a film characters ever, including the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Daredevil.

“I was really taken back by how relaxed and happy and I got the sense of a man who had become a god within a subculture and this subculture had become mainstream and at age 75, getting respect and adulation,’ X-Men star Hugh Jackman explained in a recent interview. “And he was like, ‘I can’t believe this. This is amazing. We’re the kids in our basement drawing pictures and we know a few people and then 30,000 of us get together, there’s 30,000 of us dressing up and there’s Star Wars.’ Now there’s a million and a half and all of a sudden, everyone’s courting them. Movie studios, everybody was courting them, and you just got the sense that he’s a kid in the candy store who still loves it. He’s like a kid. He was just really warm. Like, he would turn up to do all those cameos, thinking, ‘This is the greatest, I’m in an X-Men movie, they’re bringing this stuff that’s been in my head and on the page, they’re bringing it to life.’”

In an interview with ComicBook.com in 2015, Lee reflected on how he could never have expected his comics would spawn a multi-billion dollar franchise.

“No, no, years ago when I was doing these comics, we’d give the comic books away free to people,” Lee said. “The printer would send us a lot of comics, more than we needed. A guy would come up to deliver sandwiches from the drug store. We’d say, ‘On your way out, you want to take these books with you?’ We would even give out original art work, we never though it would be worth anything! It’s changed.”

What do you think of this new memorial to Lee? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.