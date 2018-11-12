Fans Remember Stan Lee Following His Passing

Today, the world is mourning the loss of a true icon. Stan Lee, the legendary comic book writer behind many of Marvel’s most famous heroes, has died. Now, fans around the world are taking a moment to honor the icon, and emotions are running high over the sudden loss.

According to reports by TMZ, Lee passed away early Monday morning. His daughter J.C. relayed the information shortly after an ambulance was summoned to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home. The writer was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he’s said to have passed away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Stan Lee has quickly dominated conversation with fans. The report caught many off-guard, but ensuing reports regarding Lee’s passing are beginning to come in. Not long ago, J.C. quickly shared a short statement addressing Lee’s death which can be found below:

“My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”

For fans, Lee’s legacy is one that cannot be ignored as the comic icon helped turned Marvel into the juggernaut it is today. The writer famously teamed up with Jack Kirby in 1961 to create The Fantastic Four, the first great superhero ensemble under Marvel. Other heroes like Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, X-Men, and dozens more would go on to follow.

Now, fans are left to mourn the loss of Lee and remember the enduring legacy he’s left behind. In both film and print, the writer helped revolutionize the way superheroes are seen, and audiences will forever remember Lee for his joyful love of all things comics in the coming days.

What is your favorite memory of Lee? Let us know in the comments or find us on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics.

Donny Cates

Please tell me this Stan Lee news is fake. I’m not ready for this. — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) November 12, 2018

Excelsior

A lot of people throw around phrases like “the end of an era” but this actually feels like it. RIP Stan Lee. pic.twitter.com/27Q9X1dcEG — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace

Today is cancelled. We lost Stan Lee. May you live on forever as a cameo in every movie ever 🙁 — TUCKER (@JERICHO) November 12, 2018

Thank You So Much

RIP Stan Lee.



Thanks for giving us so much. pic.twitter.com/v9ltAEFbLi — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 12, 2018

We’ll Always Remember You

Nah Stan Lee was supposed to live forever. I can’t deal — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 12, 2018

Thank You

RIP Stan Lee thank you for your amazing stories pic.twitter.com/38K9ZIuTP4 — Lucas Belhumeur (@YaBoy88) November 12, 2018

The Best Teacher

Thank you Stan Lee for everything you’ve done. We will never forget what you did for us. You gave us a place to feel safe. You even taught some of us to read. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/GrO11LMqJy — ? (@SpideySensesYou) November 12, 2018

We’ll Never Forget

Goodbye Stan Lee, thanks for all the amazing adventures and hopes you brought the world R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/70CA3JehiD — Ratthew Ritman (@MatthewPitman7) November 12, 2018

An Enduring Legacy

Rest In Peace, Stan Lee. Your legacy will live on forever. Thank you for providing so much joy to the world. pic.twitter.com/4qC8vNJUPs — idrawsuperheroes (@Lapidoth45) November 12, 2018

A True Legend