‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ Directors Reportedly Working on Stan Lee Documentary

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo earned acclaim early in their careers for working on comedic sitcoms like Arrested Development and Community, making them unlikely choices to helm Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Their successes on that film led to their gigs directing Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, confirming their diverse number of skills behind the camera. With Endgame set to hit theaters next week, the duo is reportedly looking towards other projects they could tackle in the future, with Anthony claiming that an upcoming project is set to be a documentary on Stan Lee.

“We love Stan Lee and I think it’s incredibly special that Endgame will be his final cameo. We are fascinated by the life of Stan Lee and we are actually developing a little something that has to do with his work in the history of Marvel,” Anthony shared with the IANS. “But we are not ready to present it or talk about it yet. It’s more of a documentary.”

Given the scope of Lee’s contributions to pop culture and Anthony’s ambiguity about the project, it’s unclear if this would be a feature film or possibly a series, as Lee’s prolific imagination has inspired countless people across the world for decades.

Beginning with X-Men in 2000, Lee has had a cameo in nearly every Marvel film, including R-rated endeavors like Deadpool. Lee passed away on November 12, 2018, though his involvement with Marvel allowed for posthumous cameos in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.

“This was his final cameo that was committed to film,” Joe Russo previously shared with ComicBook.com. “It was always… Again, I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you. So when he would come on set, and we’d hear his voice, it’s sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that. People were always… All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of this project. Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th.

