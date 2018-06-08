Stan Lee And Mark Hamill Hanging Out Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Marvel legend Stan Lee and Star Wars icon Mark Hamill will lend their voices to Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, the next season of the Avengers animated series airing on Disney XD.

Hamill, well-known in the voice acting arena for his frequent voiceover roles in comic book-inspired productions, reprises his role as HYDRA scientist Arnim Zola, while Lee will provide one of his famous cameos as he does in Marvel Studios’ live-action cinematic universe.

A noted comic book fan, Hamill had high praise for Lee, best known for co-creating Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Avengers, and a legion of other Marvel Comics superheroes and super villains.

“I’m excited because Black Panther is coming into the storyline and I’m a huge fan of that character. See, I’m just a comic book geek,” Hamill told Marvel HQ.

“I mean, when I was a kid of the ’60s, I would read the Marvel comics, and Stan created a real bond with his audience, you know, in the bullpen. He had that sort of snarky humor, he would give away no-prizes — because people were always pointing out boo-boos and mistakes and stuff — and he really had a personality that came across over the pages. He’s sort of this avuncular uncle you wish you had. On television it was Walt Disney, in comic books it was Stan the Man. Excelsior!”

Working with Hamill “is terrible,” Lee joked.

“Because when I hear him read the lines, when I hear how talented he is, how he can do another dialect and become another person, it’s fantastic,” Lee said. “I read lines beautifully, but only as myself. I mean, if I had to be Baron Zemo, I wouldn’t know how to do it, but he becomes Baron Zemo.”

“Not being seen in animation gives you incredible license to make outrageous choices you wouldn’t make if you were on camera. So it’s liberating,” Hamill said of the difference between action on-screen and acting off-screen.

“I’d love to make this sound profound and give you the difference between doing it for live-action and animation, but as far as I’m concerned, there’s no difference,” Lee answered. “You just say the lines as best you can, hope that they’re anywhere near as good as Mark Hamill has said them, and that’s it.”

In Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, the Black Panther must decide his loyalties. Is he an Avenger first or King of Wakanda? As the mysterious Shadow Council rises to challenge Wakanda, T’Challa teams up with his sister Shuri to go on missions that no other Avenger can.

It’s a globe-trotting journey of espionage and mystery as old foes resurface and new friends are made. In the end, Black Panther must balance defending his home and stopping threats before they start. Is he a sword or a shield? Only he can decide.

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest debuts this fall on Disney XD.