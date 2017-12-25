Stan Lee Meets ‘Star Wars’ BB-8

In a new video released on Instagram, Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee comes face to face with Star Wars: The Force Awakens breakout star BB-8.

While backstage at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con, the comics legend came face to face with the robotic icon from the latest Star Wars movie. As seen in the video below, Lee can hardly believe his eyes and ears as he interacts with the robotic being.

“It’s like you’re really talking to it,” Lee exclaims.

Check out the Instagram post from cycollectibles below.

Stan talking to BB-8 A post shared by Cy Collectibles (@cycollectibles) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Lee’s involvement with Star Wars has been limited but significant. The man behind Marvel Comics had planned to decline any opportunity to make comic books about the science-fiction title, assuming it wouldn’t stand out from other titles in the genre. However, when Lee learned of Alec Guinness’ involvement, he changed his tune.

Roy Thomas talked Lee into getting Star Wars involved with Marvel Comics is often credited as saving the publishing company from going under. Soon after the collaboration began, Lee wrote the introduction of The Marvel Comics Illustrated Version of Star Wars.

Today, Marvel Comics publishes several Star Wars titles. Of course, the world is still waiting on Lee to get a cameo in one of the films residing in a galaxy far, far away as he does in all of the original Marvel Comics title adaptations.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters this December but Stan Lee can be seen making a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok‘s cosmic adventure which is now playing in theaters.