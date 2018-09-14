Stan Lee Reveals One Of The Scariest Moments Of His Life Occurred At The White House

Stan Lee has had some surreal experiences throughout his career, but one moment at the White House ranks as one of the scariest for the Marvel creator.

On a new episode of Stan’s Soapbox Presents, Lee digs into the archives for a story from 1980. Lee ended up at the White House during President Carter’s administration, and alongside him were several actors in full costume, including Captain America, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man, and Green Gobin, and it was the latter of those that presented the biggest problem.

“I’ll never forget October 1980,” Lee said. “That was when I got one of the biggest scares of my life. I had been to the White House for an occasion. A fellow dressed as the Green Goblin decided to stay in character and he went over to Amy Carter, and he started scaring the kid, making faces, and the kid was terrified and I said ‘you idiot, stop it! The secret service will shoot you!’ Anyway, luckily he stopped in time before he became a casualty.”

Stan has been a guest at the White House several times. Today, he recalls a 1980 visit with First Lady Rosalynn Carter and costumed Marvel characters. (The man underneath Captain America’s mask may look familiar to Star Trek fans…) #FlashbackFriday #Marvel #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/m4dnw4RlXt — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) September 14, 2018

Totally get someone wanting to stay in character, but when you’re dealing with the president’s wife and daughter…maybe that’s not the best decision. No one wants to be the guy who was dressed as Green Goblin as he got tased by the Secret Service.

You can also see an invitation that was sent to Lee by First Lady Rosalynn Carter. The event was titled The Captain America Youth Conservation Campaign Kickoff and was held at the White House on Wednesday, October 1st on the south lawn.

