Stan Lee Tribute Reveals Guest List Including Mark Hamill, Clark Gregg, and More

POW! Entertainment and Legion M are hosting an extended tribute event for Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee in Los Angeles on January 30th, and now the official program for the event is revealing more about the list of celebrity guests that will be in attendance.

As Deadline reports:

“The announced participants include Mark Hamill (Star Wars), RZA (rapper/producer, Wu Tang Clan), Jeph Loeb (Marvel Executive VP, Head of Television), Rob Liefeld (Co-creator of Deadpool), Tom DeSanto (Executive Producer, X-Men), Joe Quesada (Chief Creative Officer, Marvel Comics), Bill Sienkiewicz (artist, Elektra: Assassin), Marv Wolfman (creator of Blade), Clark Gregg (star, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Felicia Day (creator/host of The Guild), Michael Uslan (Executive Producer, The Dark Knight), Bill Duke (actor, Predator), Gill Champion (POW! Entertainment), as well as cast members from three television series based on Marvel Comics characters: FX’s Legion, Fox’s The Gifted, and Hulu’s The Runaways.”

If you are a longtime Marvel fan then that list is surely rich with some iconic names from Marvel Comics, and iconic faces from Marvel Movies. Then there are some great random names on there (like Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA) who are sure to keep this event interesting.

“Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee” will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. The event is being hosted by Kevin Smith, who will “moderate on-stage conversations with entertainment industry figures, pop-culture celebrities and luminaries from the comic book world. moderate on-stage conversations with entertainment industry figures, pop-culture celebrities and luminaries from the comic book world.”

Additional notes about the program include a tribute moment from the makers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad) which recently received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Film. The makers of the X-Men film franchise (Lauren Shuler-Donner and Derek Hoffman) will get a similar tribute moment.

The ambiance will be built around music and poetry that Lee loved; include celebrity video tributes; an exhibition of Lee’s work in the form of photos, art, memorabilia, and classic comic books; even cuisine provided by White Castle in honor of Lee’s favorite food: sliders. If that wasn’t enough, there will also be a musical event in the form of a “police band of pipes and drums,” culminating in a “cosplay assembly” that will honor the vast array of characters that Lee created over the course of his career.

That’s about as “Stan Lee” as one event can get. In fact, it’s exactly the kind of over-the-top tribute that Lee himself would love.

“Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee” is being held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Wednesday, January 30th.