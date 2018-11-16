Libraries Across the Country Are Honoring Stan Lee

In the aftermath of Stan Lee‘s passing earlier this week, fans have been sharing tributes to the comic book legend in a number of ways. Libraries across America are also showing their support for Lee, as his impact on promoting literacy was undeniable.
Contemporary comic book fans might be most familiar with the characters Lee helped create and their on-screen presence in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, though the creator’s legacy in publishing goes back decades, long before the notion of a movie based on a superhero seemed feasible. For a majority of his career, his characters inspired fans to pick up comic books, which would often spark a love of reading that would last a fan’s entire life.
While some might dismiss comic books as being an inferior form of literature, libraries know their value and the mark Lee left on literacy.
A Great Ally
With Stan’s passing we’ve lost a great ally. He was a great lover of libraries, in 2014 he was made honorary chair of Library Card Sign Up Month. He is greatly missed, here, among the staff. Thanks Stan Lee, for telling us to imagine. #OldsmarLibrary #StanLee #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/Man2WdkQf5— Oldsmar Library (@OldsmarLibrary) November 13, 2018
We’ll Miss You
RIP Stan Lee display at Severinghaus Library ❤️ pic.twitter.com/csI3HJuFNL— Joshua Newman (@LibrarianDudeMS) November 15, 2018
“Comic books should be in every library.”
“Comic books should be in every library.” Read our 2014 interview with comics legend Stan Lee, who passed away this morning. #excelsior https://t.co/lKbN9zz2YT— American Libraries (@amlibraries) November 12, 2018
Lee’s Legacy
Our current library display is all about Stan Lee. #librarydisplays #cnbms pic.twitter.com/55bQcDIMcD— Dayna Hart (@bookfin) November 15, 2018
Holding Back Tears
Sitting in the library and noticed one of the librarians putting up a Stan Lee graphic novel display. So happy the library takes comics seriously. Holding back tears right now. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/KKBHwe2ti4— Anthony C Mackaronis (@amack1976) November 14, 2018
Celebration of Life
Welcome! Please follow us for information about the library and our exciting displays and events for the school community. First up, a celebration of the life of the wonderful Stan Lee. Marvel is a big hit in our library! pic.twitter.com/TUjmr44jQh— SPH_LRC (@SPH_LRC) November 13, 2018
Character is Destiny
In memory of the marvelous Stan Lee, author of comic-book heroes and villains who all together teach us an important lesson: character is destiny. Lee’s essential Marvel characters include Spider-Man and Iron Man https://t.co/P9P3P32rM2— AustinPublicLibrary (@AustinPublicLib) November 13, 2018
The King
Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee was the king of superhero storytelling. He recently passed away at the age of 95. Comic book expert & TU Ph.D. candidate Carlos Acosta-Ponce discusses Lee’s impact & highlights images from the Lee’s comics in McFarlin Library’s Special Collections. pic.twitter.com/Nr4uOR9JLQ— University of Tulsa (@utulsa) November 15, 2018
Excelsior!
Over the weekend we lost an iconic man — Stan Lee — comic book writer and co-creator of characters such as Spiderman, the Hulk, and Fantastic Four. To memorialize him, #PHSCPorterCampus #library has a display up in his honor. #PHSCLibraries #StanLee #librarydisplay pic.twitter.com/UEvowsSYfF— PHSC Libraries (@PHSCLibraries) November 13, 2018
Many Mediums
RIP Stan Lee ? We have a display of some of Stan Lee’s work set up at the library. pic.twitter.com/7csdQfJHZN— Brown Deer Library (@BrownDeerLib) November 12, 2018
One of a Kind
Stan Lee was truly one of a kind. Farewell to a great talent and lifelong friend to libraries. The quote is from his appearance at ALA’s 2014 Annual Conference. https://t.co/0sKoVMJPtK pic.twitter.com/3r0cO1fi0G— ilovelibraries.org (@ILoveLibraries) November 13, 2018
Stan Lee Forever
REMEMBERING STAN LEE| The Roland Park branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library has a tribute to the Comic Book legend… #AtThePratt #StanLeeForever #SpiderMan #TheIncredibleHulk #FantasticFour #Ironman #Xmen #Thor #Marvel pic.twitter.com/7SVO624WIq— FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) November 14, 2018
Incredible, Amazing, and Fantastic
Thank you #StanLee for opening our imagination to excellent stories and introducing the world to truly brilliant heroes. You truly are incredible, amazing and fantastic. #RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/zZBrf7QMkU— Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) November 12, 2018
Hollywood Influence
RIP Stan Lee. @FramPub collected an assortment of works created and influenced by Mr. Lee located at the Main Library Circulation Desk.#stanlee #ripstanlee? #framinghampubliclibrary #cityofframingham #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/VnOxsziwpY— City_of_Framingham (@Framingham_MA) November 14, 2018
Rest in Power
My friends and peers at my local library have been busy this morning with a tribute to @TheRealStanLee . Love it! #Excelsior !! pic.twitter.com/0lWVLs9gX2— AnotherPretentiousUser (@UserPretentious) November 14, 2018
So Many Favorites
In memory of Spider Man’s Co-creator, Stan Lee, we have set up this special display of Marvel titles. Comment and let us know your favorite Marvel title, we may just have it on our staff list! https://t.co/RQSdy84Hwc#marvel #spiderman #libraries #literacy #stanlee pic.twitter.com/2OzQlv6xrO— EL Public Library (@elplibrary) November 14, 2018
Take or Trade
Library Learning Commons display in memory or Stan Lee of Marvel Comics. I have to thank my sisters who provided me with cases of Marvel figurines to give away in his memory! #fhlearn #sd36learn #StanLee pic.twitter.com/yvPDiajzzo— Angela Monk (@SD36Librarian) November 14, 2018
Pop-Up Display
Visit our pop-up display on Regenstein’s 1st Floor highlighting books from our collection on Stan Lee and the Marvel Universe. Want to find more? Visit our guide to finding comic books and graphic novels at the Library: https://t.co/f8s4ffQHYm pic.twitter.com/18Gshu5Gon— UChicago Library (@UChicagoLibrary) November 12, 2018