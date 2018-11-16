Libraries Across the Country Are Honoring Stan Lee

In the aftermath of Stan Lee‘s passing earlier this week, fans have been sharing tributes to the comic book legend in a number of ways. Libraries across America are also showing their support for Lee, as his impact on promoting literacy was undeniable.

Contemporary comic book fans might be most familiar with the characters Lee helped create and their on-screen presence in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, though the creator’s legacy in publishing goes back decades, long before the notion of a movie based on a superhero seemed feasible. For a majority of his career, his characters inspired fans to pick up comic books, which would often spark a love of reading that would last a fan’s entire life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some might dismiss comic books as being an inferior form of literature, libraries know their value and the mark Lee left on literacy.

Scroll down to see how libraries are honoring the creator.

A Great Ally

With Stan’s passing we’ve lost a great ally. He was a great lover of libraries, in 2014 he was made honorary chair of Library Card Sign Up Month. He is greatly missed, here, among the staff. Thanks Stan Lee, for telling us to imagine. #OldsmarLibrary #StanLee #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/Man2WdkQf5 — Oldsmar Library (@OldsmarLibrary) November 13, 2018

We’ll Miss You

RIP Stan Lee display at Severinghaus Library ❤️ pic.twitter.com/csI3HJuFNL — Joshua Newman (@LibrarianDudeMS) November 15, 2018

“Comic books should be in every library.”

“Comic books should be in every library.” Read our 2014 interview with comics legend Stan Lee, who passed away this morning. #excelsior https://t.co/lKbN9zz2YT — American Libraries (@amlibraries) November 12, 2018

Lee’s Legacy

Holding Back Tears

Sitting in the library and noticed one of the librarians putting up a Stan Lee graphic novel display. So happy the library takes comics seriously. Holding back tears right now. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/KKBHwe2ti4 — Anthony C Mackaronis (@amack1976) November 14, 2018

Celebration of Life

Welcome! Please follow us for information about the library and our exciting displays and events for the school community. First up, a celebration of the life of the wonderful Stan Lee. Marvel is a big hit in our library! pic.twitter.com/TUjmr44jQh — SPH_LRC (@SPH_LRC) November 13, 2018

Character is Destiny

In memory of the marvelous Stan Lee, author of comic-book heroes and villains who all together teach us an important lesson: character is destiny. Lee’s essential Marvel characters include Spider-Man and Iron Man https://t.co/P9P3P32rM2 — AustinPublicLibrary (@AustinPublicLib) November 13, 2018

The King

Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee was the king of superhero storytelling. He recently passed away at the age of 95. Comic book expert & TU Ph.D. candidate Carlos Acosta-Ponce discusses Lee’s impact & highlights images from the Lee’s comics in McFarlin Library’s Special Collections. pic.twitter.com/Nr4uOR9JLQ — University of Tulsa (@utulsa) November 15, 2018

Excelsior!

Over the weekend we lost an iconic man — Stan Lee — comic book writer and co-creator of characters such as Spiderman, the Hulk, and Fantastic Four. To memorialize him, #PHSCPorterCampus #library has a display up in his honor. #PHSCLibraries #StanLee #librarydisplay pic.twitter.com/UEvowsSYfF — PHSC Libraries (@PHSCLibraries) November 13, 2018

Many Mediums

RIP Stan Lee ? We have a display of some of Stan Lee’s work set up at the library. pic.twitter.com/7csdQfJHZN — Brown Deer Library (@BrownDeerLib) November 12, 2018

One of a Kind

Stan Lee was truly one of a kind. Farewell to a great talent and lifelong friend to libraries. The quote is from his appearance at ALA’s 2014 Annual Conference. https://t.co/0sKoVMJPtK pic.twitter.com/3r0cO1fi0G — ilovelibraries.org (@ILoveLibraries) November 13, 2018

Stan Lee Forever

Incredible, Amazing, and Fantastic

Thank you #StanLee for opening our imagination to excellent stories and introducing the world to truly brilliant heroes. You truly are incredible, amazing and fantastic. #RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/zZBrf7QMkU — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) November 12, 2018

Hollywood Influence

Rest in Power

My friends and peers at my local library have been busy this morning with a tribute to @TheRealStanLee . Love it! #Excelsior !! pic.twitter.com/0lWVLs9gX2 — AnotherPretentiousUser (@UserPretentious) November 14, 2018

So Many Favorites

In memory of Spider Man’s Co-creator, Stan Lee, we have set up this special display of Marvel titles. Comment and let us know your favorite Marvel title, we may just have it on our staff list! https://t.co/RQSdy84Hwc#marvel #spiderman #libraries #literacy #stanlee pic.twitter.com/2OzQlv6xrO — EL Public Library (@elplibrary) November 14, 2018

Take or Trade

Library Learning Commons display in memory or Stan Lee of Marvel Comics. I have to thank my sisters who provided me with cases of Marvel figurines to give away in his memory! #fhlearn #sd36learn #StanLee pic.twitter.com/yvPDiajzzo — Angela Monk (@SD36Librarian) November 14, 2018

Pop-Up Display