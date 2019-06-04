Stan Lee’s Daughter Files Lawsuit Against His Former Business Manager

While many fans are celebrating the legacy of Stan Lee after his unfortunate passing last year, his family is still having to contend with people taking advantage of his name and their close relationships with the Marvel legend months after his death. His daughter Joan Celia Lee is now filing a lawsuit against a former business manager, accusing him of taking advantage of Stan in a weakened state.

J.C. Lee is taking Max Anderson to court, according to new findings from TMZ. This lawsuit is different from the charges placed against Keya Morgan, who was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona last week for allegations of elder abuse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee spoke with TMZ after charges were levied against her father’s former business associate, issuing a warning to others.

“Anyone who loved my father and respected his work should see Max Anderson as we do,” Lee stated. “My father was a loving and trusting man. He was all about love. He should never have been in business with a man like Max Anderson.”

The attorney for Stan Lee’s estate Kirk E. Schenck added the following:

“Elder abuse is becoming all too common, especially against high net worth individuals who have been highly functioning professionals during very sophisticated careers. Elder abusers use a systematic application of fear and alienation to mask their lies and financial wrongdoing.”

In the suit, Lee is accusing Anderson and two more of her father’s aids for manipulating him into abusive practices to profit off of the memorabilia business. For one specific example, she noted that her father made over $800,000 from an appearance at New York Comic Con, but Anderson raked in nearly $700,000 despite only being due to receive 10-to-25 percent.

It sounds like Lee’s estate is now attempting to recoup losses from the end of his life, hoping they can get restitution from parties who were possibly taking advantage of him.