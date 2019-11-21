Spider-Man Convinced Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige He Could Make a Star Wars Movie

It was a pretty big and exciting surprise earlier this year when it was announced that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had been tapped to develop a new Star Wars movie. While Feige has put forth a long, unbroken string of major financial successes with the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the idea of him trying his hand at the galaxy far far away isn’t one that most fans saw coming. And it sounds like it’s an idea that Feige himself may have the Spider-Man movies to thank for it. According to Lucasfilm president, it was the experience of those films that helped lead him to Star Wars.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kennedy explained that she thinks doing something a bit different with Marvel by way of the Spider-Man films, Feige realized that he wasn’t chained to just the MCU.

“Kevin has been a huge fan of Star Wars, and he’s made that pretty clear,” Kennedy said. “And I think when he went off to do a couple of the Spider-Man movies, he realized that he could kind of step in and out of what he’s doing specifically with just Marvel. He talked to us, and he talked to the studio and said, ‘You know, is there any chance I could step in and do one of the Star Wars movies?’ And I thought it was a pretty cool idea.”

But when it comes to Feige’s foray into Star Wars, fans are going to have to wait before it becomes a reality. Kennedy went on to explain that they are at the beginning of the process, just talking about Feige’s Star Wars film.

“So we’re just beginning to talk about what that might be and when that might be,” Kennedy said. “But it’s a ways off.”

For the foreseeable future though, Star Wars will live on the Disney+ streaming platform with The Mandalorian now streaming and a second season already filming, plus a show following Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role, and a series about Rogue One’s Cassian Andor also in development.

The new film in the Star Wars saga, and the official end of the Skywalker storyline, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, hits theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and also stars Daisey Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg.