Stephen Colbert Spreading Fake ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers

With Avengers: Infinity War being quite possibly the most eagerly anticipated movie of all time as well as one of the biggest, spoilers have been a real concern for both fans and Marvel Studios alike. While Marvel went to great lengths to keep details of the movie a secret, now that Infinity War is in theaters there’s no stopping audiences from posting spoilers online. However, Stephen Colbert has a plan to shield people from finding out too much.

During Friday’s The Late Show, Colbert revealed that his genius plan to keep the movie from being “ruined” by spoilers was to spread fake spoilers around on social media, so it would be difficult to tell what was real and what wasn’t.

“Now, whenever a huge movie like Infinity War is dropped the internet becomes a minefield of spoilers and I don’t want any of you nerds spoiling my nerding,” Colbert said. “So, to keep social media from ruining it, right now I’m going to spread a bunch of fake Avengers spoilers, so no one will know which ones are real and which ones are fake.”

Colbert then encouraged viewers to share their own fake spoilers on Twitter with the hashtag #FakeAvengersSpoilers before dropping some of his own about a few of the film’s biggest heroes. Iron Man? According to Colbert he dies when he tries to use a fork to take a bagel out of the toaster while Bruce Banner and The Hulk part ways after Bruce decides to start taking the depression and anxiety medication, Paxil — and comes up with a new catchphrase, “I didn’t like me when I was angry” in the process. We find out that Thanos isn’t the big bad for everyone in the film — Doctor Strange faces off against the evil “Normal Dentist” instead, but it’s perhaps Captain America’s fate that is both hilarious and sharply on point.

“And Captain America gets super depressed when he sees how many Nazis there are in 2018,” Colbert said.

All joking aside, spoilers have been a very hot topic when it comes to Infinity War. Before the film’s release, directors Anthony and Joe Russo posted a letter to social media asking that people, even upon seeing the film in its entirety, keep details to themselves so that everyone can enjoy the film spoiler-free. They capped their message off with “#ThanosDemandsYourSilence”, but shortly after the film’s red-carpet premiere on Monday spoilers began to surface online. It led to some needing to either stay of social media entirely or create filters to prevent themselves from having the details shared with them.

That isn’t to say that some of the spoilers for Infinity War haven’t been humorous. Many fans have done their best to keep the details of the plot and its complicated twists and turns quiet while still sharing their reactions to the film. That has prompted many to share spoilers without context — images or gifs that free form context of the film but mean nothing to those who haven’t seen it — many with hilarious result.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

What do you think about fake Avengers spoilers? Let us know in the comments.