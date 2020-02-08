Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Uses Math to Estimate When He’ll Replace Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has calculated the convoluted math allowing him to one day replace Tom Holland as Spider-Man. The 15-year-old actor, best known for his role as supernaturally tormented teen Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, proposes taking over the role from 23-year-old Holland when the Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home star turns 30 — the same age former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, now 36, relinquished the role after starring in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Holland succeeded Garfield as a rebooted Peter Parker two years later in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, bringing the character into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Appearing on BUILD Series when promoting World War II drama Waiting for Anya, Schnapp was asked about his voice-over work in the animated Peanuts Movie and The Legend of Hallowaiian when talk turned to Spider-Man. “I like more like live-action [work]. But voice-over is fun too,” Schnapp said. Asked if he’d “say no” to voicing Spider-Man, Schnapp replied, “No, but I like live-action. Live-action is more fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ideally, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios would ask him to suit up.

“We gotta get rid of whoever’s in it now. No, but I love Tom Holland,” Schnapp said. “No, no, no. Just once he gets older. I love Tom Holland. And Zendaya’s in it, and I love Zendaya. It’s like perfect. Tom Holland can be the other [Spider-Man].”

Holland’s older Peter Parker “could be like the teacher or something,” he added. “I’ll be Spider-Man. I’m just kidding, I love Tom Holland.”

Saying he “did the math,” Schnapp laid out how he might inherit the web-shooters:

“When Andrew Garfield retired and Tom Holland took the role, like the time that Andrew Garfield had in his role, is like the same distance from when Tom Holland started Spider-Man to my age now,” he explained. “So if it all works out, Tom Holland will retire at the same time that I turn his age now, and then I’ll be Spider-Man. It’s hard to explain, but I calculated it, and my age worked out. I’ll age and then Tom Holland will be [the age] when Andrew Garfield retired, and he’ll retire, and then I’ll be of that age, and then [I’m Spider-Man].”

Asked what happens when Garfield reaches the age of original Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire, now 44, Schnapp admitted, “I don’t know. That’s not my problem [laughs].”

Holland next reprises his role in the still-untitled Spider-Man 3, again produced by Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, out July 16, 2021.