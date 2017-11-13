What The ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Would Look Like As X-Men

It’s no secret that the creators of Stranger Things are huge fans of Marvel’s merry mutants, going back to the very first episode when Will and Dustin raced for a copy of Uncanny X-Men #134.

There are quite a few parallels between the X-Men and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana. From the reference to “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” to Eleven and Jean Grey’s similar power sets, to “The Lost Sister” episode and Kali’s gang of misfits, and even star Charlie Heaton playing Cannonball in The New Mutants, the connections are strong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So when we get to see some awesome fan art reimagining the characters of Stranger Things as X-Men characters? We’re all for for it.

Boss Logic recently turned his attention to the members of the Wheeler Basement DnD Party, reimagining the kids as some fan-favorite members of the X-Men. Check them out!

Dustin and Lucas

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) as Beast is an inspired choice, considering his penchant to growl. It also makes sense on another level, considering both are the science experts of the group.

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as Bishop is a little random, considering the others are all members of the original team of X-Men and he’s a time-traveling character who appeared in the modern era. Maybe his ability to absorb and shoot back energy coincides with Lucas’ ability to turn people’s insults against them.

Eleven and Mike

Eleven, or ‘Jane’ (Millie Bobby Brown), as Phoenix is a no brainer, and it actually works very well. The presence of nosebleeds, flames, and a levitating Eggo waffle all make for a cool rendition.

Second one in the series – @FinnSkata Cyclops, now let me think of who to make next? @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/iJMlOsSoYf — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 10, 2017

And of course, if El is going to be Jean then Mike (Finn Wolfhard) has to be Cyclops. Mike is the leader of the crew, the strategist, and the dungeon master. The parallels between his character and Scott Summers are pretty obvious.

Will

Will (Noah Schnapp) as Iceman looks pretty cool. But would Angel/Archangel make more sense, considering how he went to the dark side then came back, but is constantly struggling with that inner evil? Lucas probably should have been Iceman, considering how quippy they both are.

There are still tons of characters for Boss Logic to reimagine, like Nancy, Max, and Jonathan. But if we don’t get Steve as Wolverine, we’ll start pouting.

Stranger Things 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

[Embed id=54745]Stranger Things (TVShow: stranger-things)[/Embed]