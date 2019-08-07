The Strongest Avengers All Have Glowing Eyes

One thing that Avengers: Endgame has plenty of is fireworks and the entire last hour of the film feels like one big collection of show-stopping splash pages. Calling that last section of the film a super-sized team-up doesn’t do it justice and one very observant fan on Reddit realized that this big battle scene shows off one sneaky detail. This small note clues viewers into the power scales within the Avengers team.

Each member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is a force to be reckoned with and could clean house in the right battle. But, three of them have demonstrated powers that place them a cut above: Thor, Captain Marvel, and Scarlet Witch. This post from DrSeeker101 hints at the glowing eyes being a huge sign of who the heaviest hitters in this group of Avengers are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor is included because as the God of Thunder, he wields lightning and as the film is quick to remind everyone almost finished the job against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. His powers stretch beyond mere mortals although he ends up getting his bacon saved by Captain America in a significant way during the film. The Asgardian hero is nothing short of a powerhouse and Avengers: Endgame does nothing to diminish that fact.

Captain Marvel has oozed power from the very moment she stepped onto screens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The central theme of her solo outing was learning about her strength and why she had to use it. Carol Danvers flying onto the battlefield in Avengers: Endgame was a moment that brought many audiences out of their seats, and her ability to stand toe-to-toe with Thanos near the end of the film showed her as a heavy-hitter.

Fans might not think of Scarlet Witch as a heavyweight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her powers are no joke. Just as her fights in previous Avengers movies, that the ability to manipulate matter are nothing to sneeze at. She also confronts Thanos by herself in Avengers: Endgame and forces him to deploy extreme measures to get out of that fight unscathed.

That moment between Thanos and Wanda Maximoff is full of emotion, but also still tinged with humor because this past version of Thanos has no idea what he’s walking into. The Mad Titan doesn’t know who she is and Scarlet Witch has a doozy of an introduction ready for him.

Fans knew Scarlet Witch was important, but this moment in Avengers: Endgame cements her as a member of the heaviest hitters on the team. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige alluded to this fact while talking about the character’s upcoming role in WandaVision on Disney+ and the Doctor Strange sequel. Feige believes Thanos was in mortal danger when he crossed paths with Scarlet Witch on the battlefield.

Feige explained to ComicBook.com, “We’re introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show… Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power — I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the [army], it was done — so her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie said on stage in a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way.”

The lesson here is definitely to look out for the Avengers with the glowing eyes. Those are definitely the ones that you don’t want to run into if you find yourself on the run from justice.