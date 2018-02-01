Deadpool Is Sitting out the Super Bowl

Super LII is almost upon us, bringing the highly-anticipated game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles (E-A-G-L-E-S!). Of course, while all the sportsing is going on, a lot of film geeks will be looking for the high-profile lineup of Super Bowl movie trailers that come with the big game.

However, there’s one film that superhero movie fans shouldn’t be holding their breath to see during the Super Bowl commercial spread: Deadpool 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

THR has the report on the Super Bowl movie trailers we’re getting this year, and in the report is the following notation: “Fox, Sony and Warner Bros. — are sitting out the 2018 game entirely. In the age of the Internet and social media, film companies can often have just as much of a reach without incurring a major expense like the Super Bowl.“

The fact that 20th Century Fox won’t be airing any trailers during the game automatically disqualifies the possibility of Deadpool 2 dropping its first full trailer there, but the report gets even more specific, hinting at when we could actually see the trailer for the first time:

“A week later, Black Panther is likewise expected to be a launching pad for high-profile trailers. Fox, for example, is expected to premiere a trailer for Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 2 before Black Panther…”

With the recent acquisition deal between Disney and 20th Century Fox, it makes perfect sense for the latter studio to skip the massive cost of a Super Bowl ad and instead launch the Deadpool 2 trailer with Marvel’s Black Panther a week later. Black Panther is on track to have a record-setting opening, so it will certainly be a prime launchpad for the first Deadpool 2 trailer.

More importantly, Fox launching a major trailer with a Disney/Marvel premiere is a nice little show of solidarity for their respective superhero properties. So while there will be a certain amount of disappointment that Deadpool won’t be crashing the Super Bowl in some way, getting to see the trailer in a theater full of Marvel fans, on the big screen, will ultimately be more rewarding than a :30 TV spot that directs you to a website. Patience, grasshoppers..

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th. The first trailer is expected to release online on February 14th, before debuting with Black Panther on February 16th.