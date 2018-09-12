Marvel Announces ‘Superior Spider-Man’

The Superior Spider-Man is swinging back into action from Marvel Comics this December.

Marvel has revealed that Doctor Otto Octavius will return to his former persona in a new Superior Spider-Man series. The series is written by Christos Gage with art by Mike Hawthorne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new series sees Octavius leaving behind the Doctor Octopus name once more to prove that he is the greatest superhero in the Marvel Universe. Of course, Octavius’ definition of what a good superhero should be is a bit different than most others.

Here’s the cover to Superior Spider-Man #1 by Travis Charest.

Doctor Octopus is one of Spider-Man’s greatest foes. He first became the superior Spider-Man after Peter Parker’s death in the “Dying Wish” storyline. Octavius’ own body was failing him, so he implanted his mind into Parker’s body.

Octavius set about becoming his ideal Spider-Man to prove he was better than Peter Parker in every way. It turned out Peter Parker was still buried somewhere in the back of Octavius’ mind. When Octavius realized he couldn’t defeat the Green Goblin, he allowed Parker to take control of his body back to save his beloved, Anna Marconi.

Octavius managed to install his mind into the robot body of the Living Brain, where he bided his time. During The Clone Conspiracy event, Octavius was restored to a clone version of his own body. He then uploaded his consciousness into a perfected clone of Peter Parker’s body and became the Superior Octopus. It seems Octavius will leave that persona behind to become the Superior Spider-Man once more.

What do you think of Octavius become the Superior Spider-Man again? Are you excited about the new Superior Spider-Man series? Let us know in the comments!

The Superior Spider-Man #1 goes on sale in December. Solicitation text follows.

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #1

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE (A)

COVER BY TRAVIS CHAREST

Otto Octavius leaves the moniker of Doctor Octopus behind and once again becomes THE SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN! If you think you’ve already read the most intense and surprisingly heartbreaking Superior Spider-Man story, prepare to be wrong. Otto is going to prove to the world that he’s the most effective and (to him at least) the best super hero in the world. But when a villain that overpowers him by so much shows up in San Francisco, there’s no way Ock can win, right? Can you see Otto smirking from where you’re reading this?