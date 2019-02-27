Taika Waititi Trolls Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Likes It

With one single tweet, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi stoked the fires of two major rivalries this week. Not only did he keep his Australia vs. New Zealand bit alive, but he also seemingly took a side in the ongoing Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman battle.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jackman tweeted a video from Auckland, New Zealand, where he has arrived for his new one man stage show. The selflie video was simply Jackson walking around the city, saying good morning. Waititi quickly quoted the tweet and threw some serious shade at the former Wolverine star.

In his response, Waititi joked that Jackman was actually just standing in front of a green screen, as the good people of New Zealand would never let him into the country.

“This is obviously a green screen shot,” Waititi wrote. “They wouldn’t let you through immigration.”

This is obviously a green screen shot. They wouldn’t let you through immigration. //t.co/4ri3ywQrak — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 26, 2019

Jackman and Reynolds have been at “war” for months on end at this point, a joke that began with the rivalry they built as Wolverine and Deadpool. While the current iteration of Deadpool never got to shared the screen with Jackman’s iconic comic character, he made plenty of jokes about his absence. Reynolds has spent plenty of time trying to convince Jackman to return to the role one last time so that they can star in a movie together, but the latter has refused on every occasion. This gag continued to grow until it reached an all-out social media feud between the two actors, each trying to one-up the other with hilarious videos and memes.

The duo recently called a truce, but that may be changing in the wake of Waititi’s tweet, which was liked by Reynolds. Perhaps that simple gesture is enough to prove to Jackman that the mischievous Deadpool star is still gunning for him after all.

