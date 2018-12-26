‘Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio Wants to Work With ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi

With films like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do In The Shadows, director Taika Waititi received critical acclaim that earned him a shot to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then he blew away all expectations with last year’s hit Thor: Ragnarok.

It comes as no surprise that many talented actors are eager to work with him, and Waititi will next collaborate with Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell in Jojo Rabbit. And it seems like another Marvel alumni would jump at the chance to be in his latest project.

Daredevil actor Vincent D’Onofrio praised Waititi’s directing talents on social media, possibly opening the door on a potential project together in the future.

.@TaikaWaititi Hey man,

I think it’s time we work together. Im a big fan. — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 26, 2018

While it seems unlikely that D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk AKA the Kingpin any time soon after Netflix cancelled Daredevil, many fans would likely be eager to see Waititi bring the characters to the big screen, or perhaps even pit the villain against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Waititi said he’s open to working with Marvel Studios once again in the future, and rumors indicated that he actually spoke with Kevin Feige and co. regarding a possible project. Speculation indicates that Waititi was considered to replace James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but those rumors have not panned out so far.

The director previously praised Marvel Studios for supporting his creativity while making Thor: Ragnarok, the third film in the franchise that also had to feed into the crossover event Avengers: Infinity War.

“I would like to come back and work with Marvel any time, because I think they’re a fantastic studio, and we had a great time working together,” Waititi said CinemaBlend. “And they were very supportive of me, and my vision. They kind of gave me a lot of free reign, but also had a lot of ideas as well. A very collaborative company. I’d love to do another Thor film, because I feel like I’ve established a really great thing with these guys, and friendship. And I don’t really like any of the other characters.”

There’s no word yet on if Waititi will return to Marvel Studios following the release of Jojo Rabbit, but he will be stepping into the Star Wars galaxy in order to direct an episode of The Mandalorian. Perhaps D’Onofrio would like to make his big debut in the galaxy far, far away…