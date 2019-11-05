Taron Egerton Addresses Marvel’s Wolverine Casting Rumors

The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that transition will be bittersweet, as the various X-Men characters from Fox’s franchise will (mostly) need to be recast for the MCU reboot. Without a doubt the biggest face from Fox’s X-Men movie franchise is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, so it’s not surprising that re-casting Wolverine is one of the biggest points of debate in that process. Recently Kingsman and Rocketman star Taron Egerton‘s name has been circulating the rumor mill as a possible candidate to play the new Wolverine; but while Marvel fans seem to generally support that casting, it seems Egerton isn’t even aware of the possibility of it happening.

Here’s what Taron Egerton recently told Yahoo Movies, when asked if there was any truth to the rumors that he could be Marvel’s Wolverine:

“It’s unfounded. The only morsel of truth to it is that I’m a huge fan of the films, like 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. That’s kind of it, really. … I don’t quite know where it comes from. I’m flattered but baffled by it… There’s other characters that I think I’d be more suited to.”

Most Marvel fans have been championing Taron Egerton’s Wolverine casting because the actor better foots the bill of a more comic book accurate version of Wolverine. Egerton is shorter and stockier (but still fit) in physicality than Hugh Jackman was, and although Jackman gets overwhelming approval from fans for his portrayal of Wolverine, a lot of those same fans also criticized the move of casting a tall and thin version of Wolverine for the live-action movie franchise. So with the MCU reboot there an opportunity that fans don’t want to miss to get it right.

As for Egerton’s statement: apparently the actor doesn’t yet see himself as Wolverine – though it does certainly seem that he’s at least had thoughts about other Marvel characters he could play. One doesn’t put it out there that, “there’s other characters that I think I’d be more suited to,” without knowing what kind of fishing line you’re casting out into the Hollywood sea.

