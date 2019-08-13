Teen Choice Awards: All the Comic Book Movie and TV Winners

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are officially in the books, celebrating a pretty eclectic mix of the past year’s pop culture. Unsurprisingly, the world of comic book and genre movies and TV shows dominated a lot of the categories, and ended up walking away with a few awards.

From superhero blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame, Aquaman, and Shazam, to other nerdy fare like Bumblebee and Men in Black: International, the movie categories had quite a lot for fans to keep an eye on. On the TV side, The CW’s comic-book themed shows had quite a lot of nominations, as well as fan-favorites such as Stranger Things, Gotham, and more.

So, which genre movies and shows from the past year took home a surfboard at this year’s TCAs? Read on to find out.

Avengers: Endgame

This summer, Avengers: Endgame skyrocketed in the box office to become the biggest movie of all time — so it probably isn’t surprising that it walked away with a few awards. Endgame won the accolade for Choice Action Movie, beating out fellow MCU movies Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel, as well as Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Men in Black: International.

The film also scored acting wins for Choice Action Movie Actor and Choice Action Movie Actress. Robert Downey Jr. won the Choice Actor award, in a category that also included Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. Scarlett Johansson won the Choice Actress award, over Brie Larson, Evangeline Lilly, Zoe Saldana, Tessa Thompson, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Aladdin

Another Disney blockbuster also swept the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie categories — the live-action remake of Aladdin. The film won that overall movie category, beating out Aquaman, Dark Phoenix, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mary Poppins Returns, and Shazam!.

Will Smith, who portrayed the film’s Genie, won Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor. Other nominees in that category were Smith’s Aladdin co-star Mena Massoud, as well as Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, Shazam!’s Zachary Levi, Dark Phoenix‘s James McAvoy, and Mary Poppins Returns‘ Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress award went to Jasmine actress Naomi Scott, beating out Aquaman‘s Amber Heard, Mary Poppins Returns’ Emily Blunt, Fantastic Beasts‘ Katherine Waterston, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms‘ Kiera Knightley, and Dark Phoenix‘s Sophie Turner.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Rounding out the genre film wins is the final film in Marvel’s Phase 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film scored the trophy for Choice Summer Movie, beating out Late Night, Murder Mystery, The Last Summer, Toy Story 4, and Yesterday.

Franchise star Tom Holland won Choice Summer Movie Actor, in a category that also included Corey Fogelmanis (Ma), Charles Melton (The Sun Is Also a Star), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), and Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery).

MJ actress Zendaya won Choice Summer Movie Actress, over Jennifer Aniston (Murder Mystery), Selena Gomez (The Dead Don’t Die), Mindy Kaling (Late Night), Maia Mitchell (The Last Summer) and Yara Shahidi (The Sun Is Also a Star).

Riverdale

After sweeping in previous years, The CW’s Riverdale walked away with a quite a lot of surfboards. The show won for Choice Drama TV Show, over Marvel’s Runaways, Good Trouble, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Star, and The Resident.

In the acting categories, Jughead Jones actor Cole Sprouse won for Choice Drama TV Actor, beating out co-star KJ Apa, Adam Huber (Dynasty), Oliver Stark (9-1-1), and This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown. Betty cooper actress Lili Reinhart fared similarly in Choice Drama TV Actress, with nominees that included co-star Camila Mendes, Cierra Ramirez (Good Trouble), Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble), Ryan Destiny (Star), and Sofia Carson (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists).

In addition, Reinhart and Sprouse’s characters won the “Choice Ship” category. Other nominees included fellow Riverdale ship Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Shadowhunters‘ Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, A Star Is Born‘s Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, and The Perfect Date‘s Laura Marano & Noah Centineo.

Shadowhunters

Freeform’s Shadowhunters may have wrapped up earlier this year, but its final season earned two Teen Choice Awards in the process. The show won Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show, beating out Charmed, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Legacies, Supernatural, and The 100.

Series star Katherine McNamara also took home Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress. Other nominees included Danielle Rose Russell (Legacies), Ellen Page (The Umbrella Academy) Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Melonie Diaz (Charmed), and Olivia Holt (Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger).

Stranger Things

Netflix’s Stranger Things swept fans off their feet earlier this summer, and it took home a few surfboards in the process. The show won Choice Summer TV Show over Cobra Kai, Nailed It!, So You Think You Can Dance, The Bold Type, and Younger.

The show also swept both Summer TV acting categories, with Noah Schnapp winning Choice Summer TV Actor. Other nominees were co-stars Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo, as well as On My Block‘s Diego Tinoco and grown-ish‘s Luka Sabbat.

Millie Bobby Brown won Choice Summer TV Actress as well, over Chloe Bennet (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Hilary Duff (Younger), Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block), Rose McIver (iZombie), and Yara Shahidi (grown-ish).

Supernatural

Supernatural‘s penultimate season took home the Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor award, for series star Jared Padalecki.

Other nominees included Aubrey Joseph (Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger) Bob Morley (The 100), Ross Lynch (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Shadowhunters‘ Dominic Sherwood and Harry Shum Jr.

Arrow

The Teen Choice Awards highlighted another CW show preparing its farewell, with Arrow star Stephen Amell winning Choice Action TV Actor.

Amell beat out fellow Arrowverse stars Grant Gustin (who won the award in 2017 and 2018) and Brandon Routh, as well as Gotham‘s Ben McKenzie, Titans‘ Brenton Thwaites, and MacGyver‘s Lucas Till.

Gotham

Rounding out the comic book TV wins is Gotham‘s Cameron Monaghan, who took home the Choice TV Villain prize for his portrayal as the Joker.

Monaghan’s fan-favorite portrayal beat out Adam Scott (The Good Place), Jon Cryer (Supergirl), Luke Baines (Shadowhunters), Sarah Carter (The Flash), and Sea Shimooka (Arrow).