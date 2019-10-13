Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson Go Viral for Comments About Lesbians

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a lot of ships, character pairings that they’d love to see happen on screen, and one of the ships fans want the most is to see Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie. The pairing of the two characters is one that fans seem to want more than anything, but during a panel at ACE Comic Con Midwest, a fan asked Thompson when they’d see lesbians in the MCU — and Larson and Thompson’s comments following that has since gone viral.

After Thompson deftly handled the lesbian question by revealing how excited she is to see a woman — in this case, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster — wield Thor’s hammer in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, it was Larson’s turn to have a final thought.

“How do I top lesbians?” Larson asked.

“I’m sure the lesbians could show you,” Thompson replied.

It was a moment that not only sent the crowd wild, but also quickly went viral on social media with a clip from the event getting over a thousand shares and over five thousand likes in a very short period of time.

The comment particularly seemed to play well for fans with another comment the actors made at the outset of their panel, with both Larson and Thompson showing their support for the idea of a Captain Marvel and Valkyrie relationship.

“We’re here to ship, ya’ll!” Larson said. “We can dig into it; I’m just telling you we’re shipping.”

“Brie is my real-life queen, in general,” Thompson replied. “If it becomes canon, that’s cool, too.”

While that is something that might not actually come to pass, the pair were equally passionate about the idea of an all-female A-Force superhero movie from Marvel Studios and they spoke a bit about the potential for that film, as well as how fans could help make it happen, during their time on stage as well.

“I know what I want,” Thompson said. “No, listen, this is not just because Valkyrie would like to hang out with some of the beautiful, strong, intelligent, fantastic women of the MCU. She would, platonically in a team-building way. So, I want to work together as a team, us women, doing things in a film or two.”

“I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen,” Larson said. “People are listening. They’re watching.”

