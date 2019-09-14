Thanos Becomes Freddy Krueger in Titan on Elm Street Fan Art

Crossover fan art is a tricky subject — there’s no rhyme or reason or specific formula for making something successful. But when it works, it just works, and that’s not hard to tell. So there’s no telling why this epic crossover of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Avengers: Endgame clicks; it just does. It’s probably because both Freddy Krueger and Thanos are two iconic and terrifying villains, and they both employ glove-based weaponry to attack their victims. An Infinity Stone-strapped scissor glove? Yes, please.

Check out the crossover of Thanos and Freddy below to see for yourself.

Titan On Elm Street – one, two Thanos coming for you, three, four you can blame it on Thor #fridaythe13th pic.twitter.com/yhYbmw3Nx6 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 14, 2019

The talented Boss Logic continues to churn out great artwork, and Titan on Elm Street is a comic crossover that definitely needs to happen sooner than later.

Despite Thanos being the most powerful villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans still don’t know why the Mad Titan is actually trying to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Sure, he tells a vague tale to hint at his motivation, but it’s still not clear why he thinks this is the best course of action.

Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely explained that they had some flashbacks included in this and Avengers: Infinity War, but that they ultimately scrapped them in order to keep the pace going.

“We wrote some scenes, sort of flashbacky scenes of a young Thanos on Titan trying to make his case,” Markus told Backstory Magazine. McFeely added Thanos would have tried to appeal to his senate.

“And part of the reason it went away is it got a little too Jor-El on Krypton making his case, you know?” Markus said. “It was the sort of thing you could imply without having to see.”

To his own credit, Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund admitted that he only had one major regret for the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, and it’s that they never had the opportunity to explore Freddy’s own backstory.

“There’s some great internet Youtube versions of a kind of prequel Freddy, or early Freddy, that I like that are really interesting. If I could go back in time, there was a script kicking around — it might have been called Krueger: The First Kills — but it’s not the series Tobe Hooper version of the prequel,” Englund revealed at Dragon Con, saying this project was different from the TV series Freddy’s Nightmares.

The First Kills “centers on Freddy and the children, two bumbling cops trying to catch him, and then these two sharp lawyers,” Englund said. “And these are the real stars of the project, [they] get Freddy out of jail. But you see Freddy in prison, you see him meeting with his lawyers, you see Freddy in the courtroom. You see the lawyers going back and forth with the prosecution and getting Freddy off, and getting away with, obviously, murder.”