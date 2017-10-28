Thanos Creator Says Avengers 3 And 4 Are Different From Previous Marvel Films

Even after years of watching the Marvel Universe from afar, Thanos is finally ready to show them how powerful he really is, and creator Jim Starlin wouldn’t have it any other way.

Starlin created Thanos back in 1973 and recently had the chance to see what his modern incarnation will look like in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Starlin and his wife Sonny toured the set, and after setting the stage for no spoilers, he delightfully put fan’s minds at ease.

“But what I can say is that absolutely everyone in the cast and crew went out of their way to make Sonny and I feel welcome,” Starlin said. “The biggest surprise was how open everyone was with us about what they were doing. I learned far more about the two movies than I was expecting.”

While he can’t go into specifics, he did stress how truly unique each of these movies is from the films that came before them.

“So because of that I want to tell all you Thanos fans out there, without giving anything away, you’re not going to be disappointed, far from it,” Starlin said. “I truly believe folks will be pleasantly shocked by how delightfully different these two movies will be from previous Marvel films.”

What Starlin saw was enough to give him peace of mind that the right crew is in charge of bringing Thanos to the big screen.

“Joe, Anthony, Chris, Stephen and the rest of the gang have my complete confidence in their ushering of our favorite Mad Titan out from the world of comics and into the Marvel cinematic universe,” Starlin said. “My first born leaves the nest to wreck havoc on the heavens. What more could a proud father hope for?”

Originally Avengers 4 was titled Avengers Infinity War Part II, but later it was changed to the placeholder Avengers 4 after the Russo Brothers explained how different a film it ended up being.

As for Starling, the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe owes a great deal to the creator, as characters like Gamora and Drax wouldn’t’ exist without him.

Fans can see Thanos wreck the Marvel Universe when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.