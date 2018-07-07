Thanos Did Nothing Wrong Subreddit Creates Petition To Keep Jeremy Renner From Joining

The ThanosDidNothingWrong subreddit is about to ban half of its subs in honor of Thanos’ actions from Avengers: Infinity War, but there is one Avenger they don’t want involved.

That would be Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner, but it isn’t because they don’t appreciate Renner. Rather, it is for authenticity purposes, as Renner’s Hawkeye was not involved in Avengers: Infinity War. For accuracy’s sake, the subreddit started a petition to keep Renner from joining, which can be found here.

Thing is, it would actually make sense for him to join and be spared since Renner will be joining the roster in Avengers 4. That film will feature the original crew of Avengers plus a few notable favorites, and Hawkeye will be forced to come out of retirement it seems.

As for the ThanosDidNothingWrong subreddit, here’s the original description for it from Reddit user The Jedi Apprentice.

“As you all know, I was in talks with one of the admins of Reddit. He told me that doing a massive ban the day before July 4 was a terrible idea, because many of Reddit’s engineers would be out with their families. Also, the engineers would not be prepared for a mass ban so close to it.

However, I presented a solution to these two problems, and I now have their permission to ban half of the sub!

The random 50% ban will take place on July 9. The admins are designing a bot for me that will allow me to do the job in a quick and easy manner. So, be patient, and thank you all for your support.”

According to the subreddit, this should also qualify for a Guinness World Record for Most Active Users Banned from an Online Forum in One Hour. The best part is that the whole subreddit is pretty excited for the event, with no one knowing who will be sparred. Users will also unsubscribe if they are banned so the thread reflects the real numbers, and there’s a petition for a bot to send a “You have been spared by Thanos” message to those who make the cut.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.