Avengers Fall in Awesome Thanos Fan Poster

Thanos reigns supreme in new fan art from the Marvel fan community.

The poster was created with Photoshop using Sideshow’s Thanos on Throne statue as a basis. The artist, who goes by Art Basement, added several Avengers artifacts to imply their fall. Iron Man’s helmet, Captain America’s SHIELD, and Thor’s hammer sit at Thanos’s feet.

Co-director Joe Russo has suggested that Avengers: Infinity War is Thanos’ movie.

“I’m most excited for the audience to learn about [Thanos],” Russo said. “I think he’s a very interesting and complex villain. That’s why I like him. That’s why I’m excited for the audience to learn about him. I think his motivations, albeit psychotic, are compelling. And I think that in a lot of ways this is his movie, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos in the film.”

Fans seem to feel the same way since they voted Thanos the villain they’re most excited to see on-screen in 2018.

Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos, is also excited about the role, as he said in a previous interview.

“I can’t tell you definitively, but how I feel right now and what I’ve spoken to the Russos about and Feige, absolutely,” Brolin said. “It actually more than pulls off, and I think what they’re coming up with based on what I’ve done, I think is next level”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.