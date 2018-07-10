Marvel

Thanos’ Reddit Snap Ban Begins and the Internet is Having Way Too Much Fun With It

For members of the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit, the fateful day is finally here. The random […]

For members of the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit, the fateful day is finally here. The random banning of half the sub’s members has begun, eliciting some fun reactions from those banned on Twitter.

Last week, the subreddit announced that, in keeping with Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War, they would be randomly banning half of their active users. It’s a measure that moderators for the group even got Reddit admins involved with, a wise move as the subreddit’s membership grew exponentially as news of the ban spread — even Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo joined. After giving Reddit a few days to prepare a bot that would streamline the ban process and with the blessing of Thanos himself Josh Brolin, the ban officially began to take effect today.

The ban itself will take a bit of time. With the subreddit sitting at around 700 thousand members when the ban began, and the bot estimated to be banning 10 users per second, it could take nearly 10 hours for half of the sub to get officially dusted. It’s a long process, but fans have been able to follow along with a special live-stream of the bot running its process and selecting users at random.

Those who have been turned to digital ash in the process have been taking it as a point of pride, though. A special subreddit, “r/inthesoulstone”, was set up for those banned but even beyond Reddit, the “unfortunate children of Thanos” have taken to Twitter to revel in the experience alongside their fellow Redditors.

So, want to see how much fun people are having with today’s Thanos Reddit Culling? Read on! We hope they’ll remember you.

