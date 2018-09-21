The 2018 Marvel Ugly Christmas Sweater Lineup is Here

Last week, Marvel and Merchoid kicked off their 2018 lineup of Christmas sweaters with Venom, and now the entire range has dropped. Honestly, there’s nothing ugly about them. Every one of the designs looks fantastic.

The collection includes a Captain America sweater that comes complete with a shield design on the back, not one but two Spider-Man-themed sweaters (modern and classic designs), and an Avengers sweater with nods to most of the main team (sorry Black Widow and Hawkeye). Rounding out the list we have Thor and Black Panther, who got their own awesome sweater designs this year. You can shop the entire Marvel holiday sweater lineup right here. They run $56.99 each with free shipping, which is a pretty good deal when you consider that these are super cozy knitted sweaters. Not some cheap print on a sweatshirt.

The only thing missing is a Thanos sweater. It would be the Sweater Avengers job to prevent Thanos sweater guy from “bringing balance” your office Christmas party.

Keep in mind that some of the sweaters are in stock, others are pre-orders, but all of them are available in limited quantities. Reserve one in your size while you can so that you may emerge victorious in your ugly Christmas sweater party this year.

On a related note, the official Captain Marvel hoodie was unveiled earlier today and it’s available to pre-order here for $72.99 with free shipping slated for January. The colors are super bold, and if you check out the additional product photos on Merchoid, you’ll see that it’s also loaded with textures. The hoodie is currently available in women’s sizes XS (4) to XXL (14) but, again, stock is very limited. Reserve one while you can – just don’t punch any old ladies while wearing it okay?

The Captain Marvel hoodie is part of a high-end line of hoodies that Marvel has released in recent months. Check out the Spider-Man collection for additional options.

