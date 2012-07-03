The Amazing Spider-Man Star Jokes About Reviving His Character for the MCU

Last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home brought together multiple corners of the Wall-Crawler's mythology in exciting and unexpected ways, busting the door wide open for what could happen in the future of the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe. These crossovers have ignited all sorts of speculation about what other characters from various Spider-Man projects could pop up in the MCU, with The Amazing Spider-Man star Skyler Gisondo joking that fans have been clamoring for his Howard Stacy to return, the younger brother of Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy. Gisondo can next be seen in Peacock's The Resort, which is now streaming.

When asked by ComicBook.com if he'll be making a return to the franchise in the future, Gisondo teased, "I'm glad you touched on this, because I think audiences for years now have been saying Gwen Stacy's middle brother in The Amazing Spider-Man was one of the most interesting, and in terms of, when you talk about characters with stuff left to explore, a lot of unanswered questions. So I think the world is ready for that, and I don't want to put any ideas in these Marvel guys' heads."

With actors like Stone and Denis Leary also playing notable members of the Stacy family in those films, audiences would likely be hoping for their returns to the world of Spider-Man, but we surely can't rule out more of Howard Stacy.

The Resort is described, "A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior."

The series also stars William Jackon Harper (The Good Place), Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs), Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Murder Mystery), Gabriela Cartel (Hernán), Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena (Mythic Quest), Michael Hitchcock (Black Monday), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Dylan Baker (Hunters), and Becky Ann Baker (Girls).

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Spider-Man franchise. The first three episodes of The Resort are now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes premiering weekly.

Would you like to see more of Howard Stacy? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!