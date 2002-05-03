✖

Subscribers to Disney+ will soon get the opportunity to stream Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies... with one small catch. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield surprised fans when they appeared alongside Tom Holland in last year's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trio teamed up in a multiversal adventure to send the villains played by Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Jamie Foxx (Electro), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman), and Rhys Ifans (Lizard) back to their original Earths. Even though Sony Pictures owns the rights to the Spider-Man live-action films, the movies starring Maguire and Garfield are making their way to Disney+ in one specific country.

DiscussingFilm reports Sam Raimi's trilogy – 2002's Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2, and 2007's Spider-Man 3, along with Marc Webb's 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – are going to be released on Disney+ in the United Kingdom starting June 17th. Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming directed by Jon Watts is also coming to Disney+ in the UK on the same day.

The Raimi Trilogy, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2’ and ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ are being released on Disney+ on June 17 only in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/1dENG545v6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 14, 2022

This follows the news that Sony Pictures is bringing Spider-Man: No Way Home back to U.S. and Canadian theaters on September 2nd. Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is being billed as an extended cut of No Way Home with "added and extended scenes of Spidey", in celebration of the character's 60th anniversary. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 9th.

"Tobey wanted to be very minimal about how much you know. Very, very minimal," co-writer Chris McKenna explained in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Andrew really loved the idea of he's still tortured over what happened in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where that left him, and how they could bring that to Tom. "We can empathize with you. We do know what you are going through. If anyone in the world knows what you're going through, it's us." But also, "We can be beacons." Tobey especially has come through that darkness. We thought it was cool that Andrew's Peter was still in the midst of that darkness. They weren't just here to go, "Two awesome Jedi knight heroes who show up and are going to help you take down the bad guys." They are going through their own things. We were trying to write up to the characters that they did such a great job of creating and really being true to those characters and those stories and those worlds so that it didn't feel like we were doing curtain call, fan-service."

Fans have rallied for Andrew Garfield to return as the web-slinger in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, and Tom Holland is rooting for it to happen. "I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3," Holland told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at a press event for Uncharted. "I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back."

After The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sony had plans for Garfield's version of the character to take on a Sinister Six. In that film, the character would have been dealing with the fallout of losing Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy, an emotional sequence from the second Amazing Spider-Man film which never had a chance to get resolved. That changed when Spider-Man: No Way Home offered Garfield's Spider-Man an opportunity to catch a falling MJ (Zendaya) and save her from imminent doom.

"That scene where he saved Zendaya like the fan reactions in the theater, was so spectacular," Holland said. "So, should Sony decide to do that? They would have my full support, and obviously, so would Andrew." There is no word yet on whether or not Garfield will play the part again going forward but the actor has expressed interested in working with Holland and Tobey Maguire on another Spider-Man movie.

If you're a Disney+ subscriber in the U.K. get ready to stream the original Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 later this week.