The ‘Avengers’ Theme Gets a Rocking Metal Cover

The Avengers theme song has gotten the metal treatment in a new YouTube video.

The video above, from RichaadEB, jams the popular Avengers theme song on a guitar rather than through a symphony orchestra. The orchestra does play in the background, keeping the rhythm of the Marvel heroes’ song steady throughout.

The Avengers theme song was created by Alan Silvestri.

The Avengers theme song first played in 2012’s The Avengers, when the Marvel heroes came together on the big screen for the first time in cinematic history. At the time, the line-up consisted of Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. Since, the roster has expanded to include Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and the Guardians of the Galaxy characters. In Avengers: Infinity War, the song triumphantly played when Thor bought the fight to Wakanda with his new cosmic pals. Soon, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel will join, but most of the newer heroes might not be a part of the team following the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

The first look at Avengers 4 might have slipped out on Tuesday morning, as potential promo art featuring Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Ant-Man, War Machine, Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Nebula surfaced online. Whether or not this truly winds up being the roster of characters which has to make the effort to undo Thanos’ efforts from Avengers: Infinity War is still unknown but seems likely given who may or may not have survived the snap.

A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.