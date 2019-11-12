The Best Early Black Friday 2019 Deals on Toys and Games

Odds are you have toys and video games on your shopping list this holiday, and you’re waiting to see what Black Friday has to offer. The good news is that there are deals happening right now that will likely match or exceed anything that you’ll find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Below you’ll find a selection of early Black Friday deals on toys and video games that are live right now from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

At the top of the list is a toy sale from Best Buy that offers an additional 25% off a huge collection of toys and collectibles – many of which were heavily discounted to begin with. Plus, shipping is free on everything.

The sale is part of a limited time promotion geared towards Best Buy members (joining is free) that offers an additional 25% off a single toy of your choice through November 15th. When logged into your account, all of the toys available here will feature the offer, which you must click like a coupon before adding to your cart (an example is available in the image below). Since the coupon is single use, your best bet is to go big. Here are a some good options to get you started:

LEGO’s advent calendars for the 2019 Christmas season includes new spins on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Friends, and City. As always, each set includes 24 surprise builds to uncover between December 1st and the 24th. At the time of writing, all four calendars are available to order here at Walmart with deep discounts ($19.99 – $29.99).

Arcade1Up’s new Marvel Super Heroes cabinet includes three classic games: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher. It’s been a highly popular release (alongside the TMNT cabinet and the Star Wars cabinet), so it’s a going to be a prime target for holiday shopping. That having been said, if its on your list, the time to grab it is now.

At the time of writing, Walmart has the Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up cabinet in stock for $249.98 with free 2-day shipping, which is $50 off the list price, an all-time low, and a match for the deal Target planned to run on Black Friday – so there’s no need to wait. If you want to increase the height of the 3/4 scale cabinet, keep in mind that you can get a generic riser for $44.99.

There’s no need to wait for Black Friday / Cyber Monday to score the yearly $39.99 deal on PlayStation Plus 12-Month memberships because you can get it right here on eBay right now for only $38.99. Note that this is for a physical card and shipping is free – and don’t forget that the memberships are stackable.

Anyone that’s ready to begin their Dungeons & Dragons adventures or replace their core rulebooks with fresh copies should jump on this Core Rulebooks Gift Set right away.

At the time of writing, you can grab the set here at Walmart for $83.99 (less than $1 off an all-time low) with free 2-day shipping. It includes the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster manual with reflective covers, a DM screen, and a slipcase that are exclusive to the gift set.

