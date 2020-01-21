The Best Funko Pops From London Toy Fair 2020

Yesterday, Funko spent seven hours debuting new Pop figures at London Toy Fair 2020, launching a new wave roughly every 15-minutes. In other words, there are a lot of new Funko Pop figures floating around out there right now. You can make sense of it all via our master list, but to make things even easier we’re collecting the best new releases from the show right here.

Below you’ll find details on the most exciting London Toy Fair 2020 Pop figures along with updated pre-order link options. Also, make sure to keep tabs on our Funko page as more announcements from the show are on the way.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Star Wars

Funko launched a wave of Star Wars Pop figures celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back yesterday, and it features some of their best Star Wars releases in years. The lineup includes Darth Vader in Meditation, Leia Bespin, a Deluxe Luke on Tauntaun, Training Luke carrying Yoda, a Han and Leia 2-Pack, and Han in Carbonite.

You can pre-order all of these figures on Amazon via the links below. They are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here at Pop In A Box. Not surprisingly, the Han in Carbonite, Darth Vader in Meditation, and Luke Carrying Yoda pops have been the most popular. Go after those first.

DC Comics

Funko’s DC Comics Batman Pop figure lineup at London Toy Fair 2020 featured items from Batman (1989), Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, and The Dark Knight. The figures include Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman, Two-Face, and Mr. Freeze – but the Pop figure (with Chase) based on Jack Nicholson’s Joker and a 10-inch Pop based on Heath Ledger’s Joker were definitely the standouts.

You can pre-order all of these figures on Entertainment Earth and here at Pop In A Box. Individual Amazon listings are available below.

X-Men

Funko’s London Toy Fair 2020 reveals included Marvel X-Men Pops featuring Gambit and Rogue in their classic looks. The standard Rogue and Gambit Pop figures are available to pre-order via Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and Pop In a Box – but you might want to pass on those in favor of the exclusives…

Indeed, jump on the glow-in-the-dark Gambit Pop figure right away as it’s a limited-edition Entertainment Earth exclusive. Hot Topic will be getting their own exclusive version of Rogue in the coming days / weeks. When it does arrive, you’ll be able to pick it up here.

Disney’s The Great Mouse Detective

Funko unveiled some fantastic and nostalgic Pop figures based on the 1986 Disney animated classic The Great Mouse Detective at London Toy Fair this year. The figures include Basil, Olivia, and Ratigan. You can pre-order all of The Great Mouse Detective Pop figures here on Amazon They are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here at Pop In A Box.

Masters of the Universe

Funko’s outstanding Masters of the Universe wave includes a 10-inch Skeletor, He-Man on Battle Cat, a standalone He-Man, Prince Adam, Sorceress, Tung Lasher, Sy Clone, Mosquitor, and Webstor.

You can pre-order all of these figures on Amazon. They’re also available here at Entertainment Earth and here at Pop In A Box. Note that a metallic Webstor Pop figure will hit Hot Topic as an exclusive sometime in the coming days / weeks.

Harry Potter

Naturally, Funko brought a whole bunch of new Harry Potter Pop figures to London Toy Fair 2020. The 10-inch Voldemort with Nagini and 10-inch Dumbledore with Fawkes are definitely the most interesting of the bunch.

Other Pop figures in the wave include Harry with invisibility cloak, Hermione with feather, Ron puking slugs, Dumbledore with baby Harry, Neville with monster book, and Malfoy with whip spider. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon, here at Entertainment Earth and here at Pop In A Box. Look for a pair of exclusives to hit the Funko Shop and Barnes & Nobile in the near future. You can take a closer look at the Pop figures below.

American Psycho

Serial killer Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) from the 2000 classic American Psycho finally got Funko Popped, and you can grab the figure via Amazon / Entertainment Earth / Pop In A Box. Note that a random bloody Chase version will be shipped to lucky fans. Hot Topic will be getting an exclusive suit and knife version in the near future – but the standard version is definitely the one to get here.

Dinosaurs

The ’90s ABC sitcom Dinosaurs got a Funko Pop wave at London Toy Fair this year, and it includes the entire Sinclair family – Earl, Robbie Charlene, Fran, and Baby. You can pre-order them all here at Amazon, here at Entertainment Earth, and here at Pop In a Box. We’re going to go ahead and assume that if you were only going to get one figure from this set, it would be Baby.

The Legend of Korra

Nickelodeon’s classic The Legend of Korra got some Pop figure love at London Toy Fair, and the new lineup of figures includes a spectacular new Korra Pop figure, plus Mako, Amon, and Asami Sato.

You can pre-order all of these Pops here on Amazon, here at Entertainment Earth and here at Pop In A Box. Look for the glow Chase Korra Pop pictured to hit Hot Topic as an exclusive in the coming days / weeks.

Pop Rocks

Funko released a ton of Pop figures in their music category at London Toy Fair 2020, and there’s a little something for everyone here. The wave includes James Brown, Aerosmith, Weezer, Salt-N-Pepa, Lil Wayne, Willie Nelson, Motorhead, Slayer, ZZ Top, Shania Twain, and Slipknot. You can find them all here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Slipknot (pictured above) appears to be the hottest release of the bunch.

Avengers: Endgame Iron Man

Finally, this highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Funko Pop wasn’t released at London Toy Fair, but it is a limited edition Previews Exclusive that’s going fast. As you can see, it’s a glow-in-the-dark Pop figure based on Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.’s) climactic and heartbreaking final scene wielding the gauntlet against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The figure is live and available to pre-order here with a ship date slated for April. Grab one before they sell out. When they’re gone, they’re gone.