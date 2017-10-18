‘Defenders’ Ranks Among Netflix’s Most Binge-Watched Shows

The old way of watching television shows is being replaced by the wide world of binging. Sites like Netflix and Hulu have made it easy for audiences to consume shows in a weekend if they so please, and it seems plenty of people did just that for Marvel’s The Defenders.
Thanks to a new report, Netflix has confirmed its latest Marvel series managed to charm fans when it dropped. The site released its list of most binge-watched original series, and The Defenders came in at third place.
The superhero miniseries pulled ahead of some major competitors to steal third place. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life managed to come in on top with Fuller House trailing behind it, but shows like The Ranch and even Orange Is The New Black failed to take over Daredevil’s new posse.
You can check out the study’s full list of binge-friendly shows below:
- Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Fuller House
Marvel’s The Defenders
The Seven Deadly Sins
The Ranch
Santa Clarita Diet
Trailer Park Boys
F is for Family
Orange Is the New Black
Stranger Things
Friends from College
Atypical
Grace and Frankie
Wet Hot American Summer
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
House of Cards
Love
GLOW
Chewing Gum
Master of None
According to Netflix, The Defenders really shined in one market; The site says Korea took a liking to the series the country had the most binge-watchers eyeing The Defenders than any other country. When it comes to the U.S., it seems Netflix subscribers are sending that kind of love to House of Cards.
It’s encouraging to see that The Defenders is living up to Netflix and its expectations – but all is not well with the show’s ratings. Last month, new broke that the miniseries was actually Netflix’s least-viewed Marvel series to date. According to Variety, The Defenders only managed to bring in 17% of the viewings Daredevil‘s second season did. The latter project is Netflix’s most-viewed Marvel outing to date, and the site’s next lowest competitor (Jessica Jones) brought in 26% of the second season’s numbers.