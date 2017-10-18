‘Defenders’ Ranks Among Netflix’s Most Binge-Watched Shows

The old way of watching television shows is being replaced by the wide world of binging. Sites like Netflix and Hulu have made it easy for audiences to consume shows in a weekend if they so please, and it seems plenty of people did just that for Marvel’s The Defenders.

Thanks to a new report, Netflix has confirmed its latest Marvel series managed to charm fans when it dropped. The site released its list of most binge-watched original series, and The Defenders came in at third place.

The superhero miniseries pulled ahead of some major competitors to steal third place. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life managed to come in on top with Fuller House trailing behind it, but shows like The Ranch and even Orange Is The New Black failed to take over Daredevil’s new posse.

You can check out the study’s full list of binge-friendly shows below:

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Fuller House

Marvel’s The Defenders

The Seven Deadly Sins

The Ranch

Santa Clarita Diet

Trailer Park Boys

F is for Family

Orange Is the New Black

Stranger Things

Friends from College

Atypical

Grace and Frankie

Wet Hot American Summer

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

House of Cards

Love

GLOW

Chewing Gum

Master of None

According to Netflix, The Defenders really shined in one market; The site says Korea took a liking to the series the country had the most binge-watchers eyeing The Defenders than any other country. When it comes to the U.S., it seems Netflix subscribers are sending that kind of love to House of Cards.

It’s encouraging to see that The Defenders is living up to Netflix and its expectations – but all is not well with the show’s ratings. Last month, new broke that the miniseries was actually Netflix’s least-viewed Marvel series to date. According to Variety, The Defenders only managed to bring in 17% of the viewings Daredevil‘s second season did. The latter project is Netflix’s most-viewed Marvel outing to date, and the site’s next lowest competitor (Jessica Jones) brought in 26% of the second season’s numbers.